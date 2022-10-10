Read full article on original website
Related
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
CNET
Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced
Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023
Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed October payments for Social Security Income recipients last month and will send out the first Social Security check of the month in just a couple of days. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 72?
When you delay Social Security benefits beyond your full retirement age, your benefit amount will continue to increase up until age 70 with a maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 in 2022. Social Security...
3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62
Claiming Social Security at 62 will reduce your benefit amount for life. However, there are good reasons to do it, anyway. The age at which you should file will depend on your unique situation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
How to Check Your Social Security Benefit Amount -- and Why It's So Important
Nearly half of U.S. adults don't know their expected benefit amount. Checking your estimated benefits can make it easier to plan for retirement. There are a few strategies to increase the amount you'll receive from Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October
Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Bad News No One Is Telling You About Your Huge Social Security Increase
The countdown to Social Security's trust fund running out of money could accelerate.
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Find: What Is the Average...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Things Retirees Are Going to Hate About Social Security's Historic "Raise" in 2023
A record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is on the way in 2023 -- but there's another side to this story.
Motley Fool
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Here's Exactly When Your First Social Security Check Will Arrive
Sorry, it's not the day you apply for benefits.
Social Security Raise May Set a Record
Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
What happens to Social Security spousal benefits when living out of the U.S.?
Q. I live in Colombia, South America. We were married and living in the United States for 17 years. The marriage was registered at the Colombian consulate so it is also considered a marriage in Colombia. We have now divorced here in Colombia where the laws here indicate that once a couple is divorced, the spouse does not have the benefit of collecting the ex-spouses retirement funds. Since we are divorcing in Colombia, wouldn’t the laws of this country dictate the issue of Social Security benefits from an ex-spouse even if the benefits are from the U.S.?
Comments / 0