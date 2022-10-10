ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced

Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed October payments for Social Security Income recipients last month and will send out the first Social Security check of the month in just a couple of days. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Motley Fool

3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Claiming Social Security at 62 will reduce your benefit amount for life. However, there are good reasons to do it, anyway. The age at which you should file will depend on your unique situation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

How to Check Your Social Security Benefit Amount -- and Why It's So Important

Nearly half of U.S. adults don't know their expected benefit amount. Checking your estimated benefits can make it easier to plan for retirement. There are a few strategies to increase the amount you'll receive from Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Social Security Benefits#Apartment Building#Haircuts#Cost Of Living#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October

Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Social Security Raise May Set a Record

Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
BUSINESS
LehighValleyLive.com

What happens to Social Security spousal benefits when living out of the U.S.?

Q. I live in Colombia, South America. We were married and living in the United States for 17 years. The marriage was registered at the Colombian consulate so it is also considered a marriage in Colombia. We have now divorced here in Colombia where the laws here indicate that once a couple is divorced, the spouse does not have the benefit of collecting the ex-spouses retirement funds. Since we are divorcing in Colombia, wouldn’t the laws of this country dictate the issue of Social Security benefits from an ex-spouse even if the benefits are from the U.S.?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy