Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
News On 6
2023 Teacher Of The Year Finalists Announced
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister revealed the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
News On 6
Oklahoma Organization Looking To Increase Voter Turnout
The Oklahoma League of Women Voters is working to get information into voter's hands before election day. The group said it is working on handing out 80,000 pamphlets filled with information about the ballot ahead of election day. "We want to be able to get information on who is running...
News On 6
Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer
A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%. Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
News On 6
Florida's Ian Insured Losses Near $4.5 Billion
With the number of claims steadily increasing, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have climbed to nearly $4.5 billion. According to the state Office of Insurance Regulation, as of Tuesday, 471,783 claims have been filed from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall September 28 on the southwest coast and then crossed the state.
News On 6
Penn Square Mall Apple Store At Forefront Of Nationwide Organizing Effort
A second wave of workers have started to organize nationwide, and an Oklahoma store is one of those that led the charge. Apple employees at Penn Square Mall will vote to unionize this week. The workers at the mall’s location said they're the only Apple employees within a couple hour...
Comments / 0