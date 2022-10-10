‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes gives update on son’s recovery from stroke, heart failure

The younger son of NeNe Leakes suffered a heart failure and a stroke earlier this month, the reality star revealed Monday.

“Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive [sic] heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” she shared in an Instagram Stories video clip on Monday afternoon.

Brentt Leakes, 23, is recovering at home after being hospitalized with the medical conditions for several days in Atlanta. His mom said Brentt FaceTimed her Monday morning in “good spirits” and is “showing some improvement” but they are both “shocked, just shocked.”

The Queens-born NeNe Leakes, who starred for years on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” shared with her 4.3 million followers that she had tons of emails and text messages from people who expressed concern. “This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that is not correct.”

She went on to mention that some doctors believe that drug use or an infection like HIV could have been a contributing factor for him to come down with the ailments at his age. But, she added, that was ruled out because he “doesn’t drink or do drugs.”

”They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and maybe he didn’t know that he had COVID,” she added.

Leakes’ husband and Brentt’s dad, Gregg Leakes, died last year following a fight with cancer. She is also the mother of a 32-year-old son, Bryson Rashard Bryant.

Leakes starred on the first seven seasons of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” from 2008 to 2015, then returned as a main cast member for seasons 10 through 12 from 2017 to 2019.

Brentt also frequently appeared on the show, which premiered its 14th season earlier this year.

It’s unclear which day Brentt suffered the heart attack and stroke, but was said to be quickly hospitalized, according to TMZ.