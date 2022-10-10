ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prime Day Won’t Curb Cyber Monday Sales, But Discounts Will Dominate

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago

Online holiday sales in the U.S. are expected to climb 2.5% this year to $209.7 billion, according to a new report from Adobe Analytics. This year’s increase is up from 2021’s huge 8.6% gains over 2020 of $204.5 billion, Adobe added.

The new report also showed that consumers are expected to spend earlier this year, as a second Prime Day (Oct. 11-12) kicks off before the holiday season begins. The first Prime Day event drove record online sales for the retail industry overall, with $73.7 billion spent in July (up 20.9% over last year).

But despite Amazon’s second Prime Day this month, Cyber Monday is expected to remain this season’s – and year’s – biggest shopping day, driving a record $11.2 billion in spending, increasing 5.1% over last year. By comparison, Black Friday online sales are projected to grow by just 1% year-over-year at $9 billion, while Thanksgiving sales are set to fall to $5.1 billion, down 1% from 2021.

Adobe added that it expects Cyber Week (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) will bring in $34.8 billion overall, up 2.8% over last year. This represents a 16.3% share of the full season, down from 16.6% in 2021.

As for when consumers can grab the best discounts, Adobe said the biggest discounts are expected to hit between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) will be the best day to shop for electronics, while Black Friday (Nov. 25) will have the best deals for televisions. That Saturday (Nov. 26) will have the biggest discounts for toys, with the best deals for apparel and sporting goods arriving on Sunday (Nov. 27). Those looking to buy a computer or furniture should shop on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28), and appliances will see top discounts on Dec. 1.

“The shape of the holiday season will look different this year, with early discounting in October pulling up spend that would have occurred around Cyber Week,” said Patrick Brown, VP of growth marketing and insights at Adobe. “Even though we expect to see single-digit growth online this season, it is notable that consumers have already spent over $590 billion online this year at 8.9% growth, highlighting the resiliency of e-commerce demand.”

These numbers follow a similar report from Deloitte in September. In the report, the financial advisory firm’s retail and consumer products team forecasted that e-commerce sales will grow by 12.8% to 14.3% over last year this holiday season. This will likely result in e-commerce holiday sales reaching between $260 billion and $264 billion this season, which is up from the 8.4% gain totaling $231 billion in 2021, Deloitte said.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022: Top Shoe and Sneaker Deals to Check Out Today

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, running from October 11 to October 12, is here with deals on just about anything you can imagine, including fashion and beauty deals. Best of all, there are tons of shoe and sneaker deals from across categories. We’re talking dress shoes for the office, athletic sneakers for working out, fun shoes for the weekend, and everything in between. It’s all on Amazon, and it’s all on sale. While Amazon began Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale proves the deals have only gotten bigger and better. Therefore, we’re making...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

These Best-Selling Adidas Shoes Are on Sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon knows its people love the yearly Amazon Prime Day sales, and this year, it’s sweetening the deal with an extra sale. Amazon is having its first-ever Prime Early Access sale with amazing deals. It’s largely similar to your standard Prime Day — discounts and sales on stuff across the store — but it’s happening this week for two days on October 11 and 12. It’s sandwiched between that summer Prime Day and all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to come next month. Amazon Prime Early Access is coming through with solid shoe deals, including some bestseller adidas styles....
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Monday Sales#Holiday Sales#Amazon Prime Day#Shopping Malls#Discounting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Adobe Analytics
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays

Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11: Everything You Need to Know to Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale starts in just one day. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, this year's second Prime Day sale event will kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with category-wide deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can expect to see hundreds of thousands of Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour sale.
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

From Prime Early Access to Downbeat Black Friday, Holiday Looks a Little Different This Year

Maybe the one thing retail should know as the gloves come off this holiday: searches for “save money” are up in the U.S. and have reached an all-time high worldwide. That’s what ShipStation owner Auctane and Retail Economics discovered when surveying 8,000 consumers and 800 merchants globally for their Holiday Shopping Trends Report: Winners Despite Uncertainty. Tuesday’s research augments the narrative that retailers will face an uphill battle this season when  “[c]onsumers are concerned, budgets are under pressure, and households are intending to cut back this year,” said Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, a British economic consultant. Economic influencer JPMorgan Chase...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Footwear News

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy