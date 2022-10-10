ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jessica Chastain Keeps Things Classic in Pinstripe Dress & Pointy Pumps at Film Academy’s Reception

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oLL2_0iTNYEzP00

Jessica Chastain went with a sleek look to her latest event. The “Molly’s Game” actress attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2022 New Members Reception at The National Gallery on Saturday in London.

To the event, she wore a black midi dress from Carolina Herrera. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline as well as white vertical pinstripes. Chastain added simple jewelry to the outfit and wore her signature red locks in loose waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9asH_0iTNYEzP00
Chastain attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2022 New Members Reception at The National Gallery on Oct. 8. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Academy Award-winner added classic nude pumps to the look. Her shoes featured a heel reaching at least 3 inches. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of the shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Chastain, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style recently.

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ red carpet look ahead of the launch party for Paramount+ UK earlier in the summer. To this event, she wore a black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad with white ruffles along the plunging neckline as well as black lace detailing and mesh dotted material. She wore towering black platform heels with the look. More recently, she hit NYFW in a green mini dress paired with yellow pointy pumps.

See more of Chastain’s best red carpet looks through the years in this gallery.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Carolina Herrera
WWD

Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival

Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Takes a Major Fashion Risk in the Wildest Lace-Up Pants

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram Megan Fox is a fashion risk-taker. The actress nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a pair of lace-up pants. The Transformers star, 36, showed off the look via Instagram on Tuesday, September 27, and it was almost too hot to handle. She nearly bared all in the green crocodile-embossed bottoms that […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mini Dress#Pointy#Film Academy#The National Gallery#Paramount#Nyfw
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy