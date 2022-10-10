ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

‘Absurd’: British Cycling faces backlash after announcing partnership with Shell

By Sean Ingle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k65BW_0iTNY3Mf00
An Extinction Rebellion protestor outside Shell's offices in London last year Photograph: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

British Cycling is facing a backlash from environmental groups and its members after announcing a major new partnership with the oil giant Shell. The governing body claimed it would “help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero”.

Critics used social media to ask whether it was April Fool’s Day and the mood was captured by one respondent who wrote: “Partnering a fossil fuel company as an accelerant to your path to net zero? Is this satire?”

Related: ‘I’ve put so much work into it’: Italy’s Filippo Ganna sets new hour record

The decision to enter a long-term partnership with Shell was condemned by Greenpeace. “The idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan,” the Greenpeace UK policy director, Dr Doug Parr, said.

“After being booted out of museums and other cultural institutions, Big Oil is looking at sports as the next frontier for their brazen greenwash. But their aim hasn’t changed – to distract from the inconvenient fact that the fossil fuel industry is making our planet uninhabitable.”

A similar message was sent by Friends of the Earth, whose energy campaigner Jamie Peters questioned why the eight-year deal had been struck at all. “Cycling is the epitome of environmentally friendly travel,” he said. “It’s deeply disappointing that British Cycling could think it’s appropriate to partner with a fossil fuel giant.

“Shell is continuing to invest billions in oil and gas projects, while using cynical PR initiatives like this partnership to attempt to greenwash its harmful activities.

“Tobacco firms are rightly banned from sports sponsorship due to the damaging health effects. The same should apply to oil and gas companies which are devastating the health of our planet. Shell should have been told to get on its bike.”

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

There were also numerous threats to cancel British Cycling memberships as a result of the deal on social media, with some noting it is the second time in a month British Cycling has made a questionable PR move, after their widely mocked suggestion that people should not use their bikes at all during the Queen’s funeral, which they were later forced to reverse.

“What fresh hell is this?” wrote another respondent. “What on earth are the leadership team thinking?” “This is ethically abominable,” said another. “Whoever is behind this should be ashamed to be party to greenwashing at this scale.”

British Cycling said the partnership would help support Great Britain’s cyclists and para-cyclists through the sharing of world-class innovation and expertise and help more people ride.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside Shell UK over the rest of this decade to widen access to the sport, support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero – things we know our members are incredibly passionate about,” said British Cycling’s chief executive, Brian Facer.

• This article was amended on 11 October 2022. In an earlier version, text within a quote incorrectly referred to “UK Cycling” rather than British Cycling.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Academic: UK Government would ‘fear emulation’ if Scotland became independent

The UK Government will fear other parts of the country breaking away if Scotland ever becomes independent, an academic has said.Speaking at a fringe event on the border arrangements of an independent Scotland during the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Professor Anand Menon – director of the think tank UK in a Changing Europe – told party members there would be a fear that should an independent Scotland be successful in the European Union, that could act as a “role model” for Northern Ireland in a future border poll.In the same meeting, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said Scotland’s success as a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#British Cycling#Great Britain#Backlash#Greenpeace#Big Oil
The Independent

UK ‘complicit’ in Amazon destruction, campaigners warn

The UK is “complicit” in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, conservationists have warned, as they called for immediate action to halt wildlife declines.WWF’s Living Planet report, which charts the fortunes of thousands of species around the world, said declines in wildlife population sizes are most severe in Latin America, which includes the world’s biggest rainforest.The conservation charity is calling for legislation to stop commodities that drive deforestation in the Amazon and other parts of the world ending up on UK supermarket shelves.The 94% fall in wildlife populations in the Latin America region has been partly caused by the loss...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
The Guardian

Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right

The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
CHINA
The Guardian

Are you living with long Covid? We want to hear from you

The first time Savannah Brooks collapsed, five blocks from her home in Minneapolis, her boyfriend had to carry her home. She had just been infected with Covid, but had waited a week after the worst of her symptoms had subsided to take a walk in her neighborhood. She had received her booster shot four months prior.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B

Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

469K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy