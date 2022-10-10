ST. LOUIS – Being a realtor is a secure career because people will always need to buy a home or sell a home, and Keys Realty Group is hiring. Keys is also committing to create 100 new black homeowners to honor the passage of the Fair Housing Act. They want to make sure everyone gets a fair and equitable chance of owning a home. Don’t miss their St. Louis Homes Bus Tour Experience, happening November 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their location on 6140 W. Florissant Avenue.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO