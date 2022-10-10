Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges
Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
wsgw.com
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
WNEM
Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
Isabella County Landlord Accused of Attempting to Rape Tenant
An Isabella County landlord is being charged with attempted rape and assaulting a police officer. Rickey Henkes was arrested after a tenant of his property said he walked into her house and groped her and mimicked sexual acts to her and her son. The victim says Henkes often came into her house unannounced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
Clinton County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Holy moly! That's a lot of hemp!
kisswtlz.com
Hope Township Man Faces CSC Charges
A 37-year-old man from Midland County’s Hope Township faces five counts of criminal sexual conduct. Ryan Thornton was in court on Friday for a preliminary examination and was bound over to Circuit Court by District Judge Michael Carpenter on charges that he allegedly assaulted a girl who at the time was between 6 and 7 years old. Thornton faces two counts of first degree and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in August and remains free on $100,000 cash surety bond.
Family of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie issue statement after teen sentenced in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who died when the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on by a teen driver who was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on a rainy February afternoon, has issued a statement for the first time since Birnie’s death.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
Woman testifies friend’s mom told group to torch house of Saginaw County man they robbed, killed
SAGINAW, MI — Last October, firefighters made a grisly discovery in the burned ruins of a Birch Run home — the body of the 65-year-old homeowner, seemingly shot before his house erupted in flames. Five young adults were subsequently charged with fatally shooting the man and robbing him,...
abc12.com
32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces up to life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old...
Lansing men wanted for burglary, kidnapping
Can you help the Lansing Police Department find these three men?
3 cars, 11 license plates stolen from Lansing dealership
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a theft from Paradise Motors this past weekend.
nbc25news.com
1 injured, 1 arrested in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigated a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw Saturday night and arrested the suspect. Police were called to the 100 block of South Charles St. for a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on October 8. A 23-year-old Saginaw man was shot and allegedly assaulted. Police said...
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
Decade after his shooting death, Milton Hall mural painted across from police station
SAGINAW, MI — Cornelius “Neil” Phelps laughs sometimes in place of the pain. The 29-year-old Saginaw man hasn’t been able to control his laughter lately, especially when looking upon the mural he helped create of the late Milton Hall. Phelps barely knew Hall, but their lives...
WNEM
Man seriously injured in Saginaw shooting, police say
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old Saginaw man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city on Oct. 7, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened in the area of Freuh Street and Webber Street about 12:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot inside a...
abc12.com
Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
