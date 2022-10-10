A 37-year-old man from Midland County’s Hope Township faces five counts of criminal sexual conduct. Ryan Thornton was in court on Friday for a preliminary examination and was bound over to Circuit Court by District Judge Michael Carpenter on charges that he allegedly assaulted a girl who at the time was between 6 and 7 years old. Thornton faces two counts of first degree and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in August and remains free on $100,000 cash surety bond.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO