Saginaw, MI

Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
GRAND BLANC, MI
City of Saginaw hits new national high

New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
SAGINAW, MI
Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man

SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
SAGINAW, MI
Hope Township Man Faces CSC Charges

A 37-year-old man from Midland County’s Hope Township faces five counts of criminal sexual conduct. Ryan Thornton was in court on Friday for a preliminary examination and was bound over to Circuit Court by District Judge Michael Carpenter on charges that he allegedly assaulted a girl who at the time was between 6 and 7 years old. Thornton faces two counts of first degree and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in August and remains free on $100,000 cash surety bond.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
LANSING, MI
Public Safety
1 injured, 1 arrested in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigated a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw Saturday night and arrested the suspect. Police were called to the 100 block of South Charles St. for a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on October 8. A 23-year-old Saginaw man was shot and allegedly assaulted. Police said...
SAGINAW, MI
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Man seriously injured in Saginaw shooting, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old Saginaw man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city on Oct. 7, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened in the area of Freuh Street and Webber Street about 12:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot inside a...
SAGINAW, MI
Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
LAPEER, MI

