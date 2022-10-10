ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

AP Iowa high school football poll (10-10-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (7) 7-0 95 1 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) […]
J-Hawks Fall to Dowling Catholic in 3 Sets

Urbandale lost to Dowling Catholic in three sets on Tuesday night in the South Gym, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18. The J-Hawks travel to Johnston on Saturday, October 15, to close out the regular season. Urbandale opens post-season play on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the South Gym when Linn Mar visits...
SBLive Iowa Power 25 high school volleyball Week 8

By Brett Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney  The season heads to Week 8 for Iowa high school volleyball teams. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, in a list that places schools from all five classifications into one. 1. Dike-New Hartford (36-2 record, Last Week No. ...
Taking stock of the top-ranked teams in the Register's Week 8 high school football rankings

Welcome to the Week 8 high school football rankings. Let's take a quick spin through the No. 1-ranked teams. In Class 5A, Pleasant Valley improved to 7-0 after thumping Iowa City High, 51-21. They have outscored their seven opponents 286-69, and are very clearly Eastern Iowa's best chance to stop the Central Iowa state title streak in Iowa's largest class.
KLEM

Mike Meyer Inducted Into Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame

The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association (IGCA) is pleased to announce Mike Meyer, former Remsen St. Mary’s and Gehlen Catholic head volleyball coach, into its Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame for 2022. The ceremony will be in conjunction with the 2022 Senior All Star weekend at Johnston High School on November 12th.
