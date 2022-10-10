Read full article on original website
AP Iowa high school football poll (10-10-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (7) 7-0 95 1 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) […]
Breaking down district and playoff races in Class 2A, 1A, A, 8-Player in Iowa high school football
Week 8 is the regular season finale for Iowa's smaller football classes. Next week, the postseason begins. Here, we'll look at who's already qualified and what needs to happen for others to punch their playoff tickets this week around the state. Unlike the largest three classes, there is no RPI...
j-hawks.com
J-Hawks Fall to Dowling Catholic in 3 Sets
Urbandale lost to Dowling Catholic in three sets on Tuesday night in the South Gym, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18. The J-Hawks travel to Johnston on Saturday, October 15, to close out the regular season. Urbandale opens post-season play on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the South Gym when Linn Mar visits...
How regional pairings are made leads 5 things we learned in Iowa high school volleyball last week
With 355 high schools and more than 11,000 student-athletes playing volleyball across five different classes in Iowa, the process for determining regional pairings has got to be a time-consuming, complicated formula taking days to figure out, right?. Surely there has to be a massive computer program to put it all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jordan Bohannon Signs On To Play Basketball For Iowa Team
While Jordan Bohannon has played his last game in an Iowa Hawkeye uniform, it turns out the former Linn-Mar prep will be playing the sport he loves in front of fans in his home state for a bit longer. The former Iowa stat has signed on to play in the...
Waverly-Shell Rock's (Iowa) Asa Newsom remains hot prospect on recruiting trail
By Dana Becker | Courtesy photos For many, making a college decision has come and gone. For Waverly-Shell Rock standout Asa Newsom, that remains something he has yet to do. But Newsom is not sweating it. Instead, his focus remains on helping lead the Go-Hawks to a Class 4A state ...
SBLive Iowa Power 25 high school volleyball Week 8
By Brett Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney The season heads to Week 8 for Iowa high school volleyball teams. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, in a list that places schools from all five classifications into one. 1. Dike-New Hartford (36-2 record, Last Week No. ...
Taking stock of the top-ranked teams in the Register's Week 8 high school football rankings
Welcome to the Week 8 high school football rankings. Let's take a quick spin through the No. 1-ranked teams. In Class 5A, Pleasant Valley improved to 7-0 after thumping Iowa City High, 51-21. They have outscored their seven opponents 286-69, and are very clearly Eastern Iowa's best chance to stop the Central Iowa state title streak in Iowa's largest class.
KLEM
Mike Meyer Inducted Into Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame
The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association (IGCA) is pleased to announce Mike Meyer, former Remsen St. Mary’s and Gehlen Catholic head volleyball coach, into its Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame for 2022. The ceremony will be in conjunction with the 2022 Senior All Star weekend at Johnston High School on November 12th.
KCRG.com
Defending 3A state champion West Delaware looking to defend their title in class 4A
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - West Delaware’s practice doesn’t start with coach Brett Mather’s drills, it started 15 minutes before he walked in, on the white board. The words “communication,” “relentless,” “accountability,” and “energy,” among others, are circled. If you’re...
