kvrr.com
Victims of deadly Grand Forks crash identified
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Two people are dead following a crash in Grand Forks Monday afternoon. Police responded to 27th Avenue and North 69th Street where the department says a van heading east on 27th Avenue turned to head north on 69th Street when it was struck by a truck.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
1 killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County
GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a male driver was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck. The driver was […]
kvrr.com
Two people dead in Grand Forks crash
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited For Use of Bow & Arrow Violation
Thief River Falls police responded to a call that someone shot an arrow into the side of a garage on South Tindolph Friday. Police later learned that “the subject accidently shot the arrow and could not find it.”. Kade Anthony Kukowski, 24, of Thief River Falls has been cited...
kvrr.com
Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. Sunday. The 12-year-old boy was...
valleynewslive.com
Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
KNOX News Radio
Police identify 2 who died in crash west of GF
Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Grand Forks. According to the G-F-P-D, the driver of an eastbound van, 69-year-old Steven Rowe, and a passenger, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, both of Grand Forks, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a northbound truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
kvrr.com
Man Dead After Crashing Head-on Into Sugar Beet Truck in Pembina County
PEMBINA CO., N.D. — A man is dead after crashing head-on into a dump truck carrying sugar beets in Pembina County. Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 this morning on a county road east of Glasston. The driver of the pickup was thrown and both vehicles started...
KNOX News Radio
Fatality crash west of GF under investigation
Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Pembina County leaves one dead
PEMBINA CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man died Wednesday morning after a head on collision near Glasston, ND. Authorities say he was driving westbound when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. In the eastbound lane, 31-year-old, Ty Smith, was driving a farm dump truck hauling...
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
kvrr.com
ND Lawmakers consider changing descriptions of state-run facilities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – An interim Legislative committee has approved a proposed state Constitutional amendment to change the descriptions of three state-run facilities. The school for the deaf in Devils Lake would be changed from “the school for the deaf and dumb” to “the school for the deaf...
kvrr.com
Molly Yeh headlines Bernie’s opening in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — Hundreds packed the new Bernie’s restaurant in Grand Forks to meet Food Network’s Molly Yeh at her book signing!. Fans came with books on hand as the line wrapped around the exterior and everyone got to share a quick moment. Yeh...
