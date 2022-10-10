ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Sherrone Moore, Michigan assistant, shares positive update on Mike Hart ahead of Week 7 contest

There has been a lot of talk this week about if Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart will return this upcoming Saturday against Penn State. Hart, as many recall, had a medical emergency on the sidelines last week while the team faced Indiana. Hart hasn’t announced yet when he would be returning but from the outside looking in, it might be this weekend against the Nittnay Lions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6

Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin pays respect to Michigan's Mike Hart ahead of Week 7

James Franklin remains human, regardless of the implications of Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. He understands there are more pressing issues than football currently surrounding the Michigan program. Franklin began his press conference Tuesday by offering up his condolences to Wolverines’ running back coach Mike Hart. Hart suffered a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt shares takeaways from Michigan’s win at Indiana

Michigan had a lot to celebrate on Saturday. The Wolverines took down Indiana 31-10, and although it was not their best performance, the win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022. With the win, Michigan advanced to 6-0 on the season, but dropped in the AP Top 25 to No. 5.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Column: Dantonio's final years hurt Michigan State, but Tucker's defense has to be better

Darqueze Dennard. Trae Waynes. Kurtis Drummond. Those are just a few of the names that made up Michigan State's "No Fly Zone" back in the glory days of Mark Dantonio's program. Those elite defensive units guided Dantonio's Spartans to multiple Big Ten Titles, a Rose Bowl win and a playoff berth. After years of excellence under Dantonio, Michigan State fans became accustomed to a certain level of execution on the defensive side of the ball. In 2013, during the Rose Bowl season, MSU's defense was the fourth best in the nation, allowing just 274.38 yards per game. The unit finished eighth in 2015,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

Jim Harbaugh 'excited' to build relationship with president-elect Santa Ono

Many on the University of Michigan's campus are counting down the days when president-elect Santa Ono will officially take over as the leader of the campus in Ann Arbor. His reputation precedes him, one who is enthusiastic about campus life and everything it has to offer. That includes being personable and relatable to the student body as well as being an avid fan of all the athletic programs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE

