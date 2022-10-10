Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore, Michigan assistant, shares positive update on Mike Hart ahead of Week 7 contest
There has been a lot of talk this week about if Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart will return this upcoming Saturday against Penn State. Hart, as many recall, had a medical emergency on the sidelines last week while the team faced Indiana. Hart hasn’t announced yet when he would be returning but from the outside looking in, it might be this weekend against the Nittnay Lions.
saturdaytradition.com
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6
Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Warren pays respect to Michigan assistant Mike Hart during B1G Basketball Media Day
Kevin Warren — Commissioner of the B1G — took a moment before the start of Wednesday’s B1G Basketball Media Days to send his thoughts and prayers to Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart. “Even though this is Big Ten basketball media days, we’re all thinking of him…Coach Hart...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin pays respect to Michigan's Mike Hart ahead of Week 7
James Franklin remains human, regardless of the implications of Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. He understands there are more pressing issues than football currently surrounding the Michigan program. Franklin began his press conference Tuesday by offering up his condolences to Wolverines’ running back coach Mike Hart. Hart suffered a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst previews ‘physical’ matchup between Michigan and Penn State in Week 7
No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State are set to be a huge matchup, as the defenses will be the center of attention. 247Sports analysts Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer broke the matchup and the keys to the game. Brockermeyer went into detail to talk about the matchups and...
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four-star LB Anthony Speca slated to make fifth trip to U-M this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game this weekend. This will mark his fifth visit to Ann Arbor as he last stepped foot on campus for the annual...
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt shares takeaways from Michigan’s win at Indiana
Michigan had a lot to celebrate on Saturday. The Wolverines took down Indiana 31-10, and although it was not their best performance, the win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022. With the win, Michigan advanced to 6-0 on the season, but dropped in the AP Top 25 to No. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Dana Altman, Oregon hoops head coach, throws shade at Michigan entering 2022-23 season
Dana Altman is not waiting for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season to throw some shade at Michigan. The head coach at Oregon addressed one topic regarding the Wolverines during a Monday press conference. Following a practice for the Ducks, Altman was asked if Michigan will ever be...
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Michigan Game Could be Start of Something Great or Awful
The parallels are striking for Penn State. In 1994, Penn State won its first five games. Then, it had a bye week, and its first opponent coming out of the bye was Michigan in Ann Arbor. Penn State was ranked highly at the time, coming into the Michigan game No....
Column: Dantonio's final years hurt Michigan State, but Tucker's defense has to be better
Darqueze Dennard. Trae Waynes. Kurtis Drummond. Those are just a few of the names that made up Michigan State's "No Fly Zone" back in the glory days of Mark Dantonio's program. Those elite defensive units guided Dantonio's Spartans to multiple Big Ten Titles, a Rose Bowl win and a playoff berth. After years of excellence under Dantonio, Michigan State fans became accustomed to a certain level of execution on the defensive side of the ball. In 2013, during the Rose Bowl season, MSU's defense was the fourth best in the nation, allowing just 274.38 yards per game. The unit finished eighth in 2015,...
Scarlet Nation
Jim Harbaugh 'excited' to build relationship with president-elect Santa Ono
Many on the University of Michigan's campus are counting down the days when president-elect Santa Ono will officially take over as the leader of the campus in Ann Arbor. His reputation precedes him, one who is enthusiastic about campus life and everything it has to offer. That includes being personable and relatable to the student body as well as being an avid fan of all the athletic programs.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Comments / 0