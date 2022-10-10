Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter shoulders blame for Purdue's disappointing 2021-2022 season
Matt Painter knows that his Purdue team last season could have done much better. The Boilermakers were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Painter thinks that Purdue should have won the B1G, the B1G tournament, and could have even gone to a Final Four.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland
Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
thebutlercollegian.com
Roe v. Purdue sparks outrage
MeToo Purdue hosted a protest on Sept. 30 to call for the resignation of two university administrators. Photo courtesy of WFYI. Purdue University’s campus is in outrage since a recent court case brought to light a student who was expelled for allegedly falsely reporting sexual assault in 2017. Students from several universities, including Butler, are standing with Purdue students in calling for the removal of the Purdue administrators who handled the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Athlete of the Week: Westfield athlete making a ‘racket’ with her golfing ability
Westfield High School sophomore golfer Addi Kooi has only played competitive golf for three years, but she is rapidly developing. “She’s had an incredible season,” Shamrocks girls golf coach Josh Bryant said. “Her game is blossoming before our very eyes. She plays tennis on Westfield’s team. We love having multiple-sport athletes. She’s a competitor.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
RELATED PEOPLE
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Fox 59
Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self
LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
Logansport man kidnapped coworker, took her to remote area, then killed himself
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police said a woman is understandably "traumatized" after her coworker kidnapped her at gunpoint over the weekend. The Logansport Police Department was called to a kidnapping and shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, went to his workplace and kidnapped his coworker at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WL man charged after allegedly attacking jogger
A West Lafayette man has been charged for allegedly running up on and attacking a woman jogging on a pedestrian trail in northern West Lafayette. The jogger was running on a trail near Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231 in April 2021 when a man came up from behind her, wrapped his arm around her neck and tackled her, she told police. She still had redness and an abrasion on her neck when West Lafayette Police got there, the affidavit reads.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
WLFI.com
Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Capt. Rob Hainje says deputies stopped Tyyon Neal early Sunday for driving into oncoming traffic on South Street near Frontage Road. Hainje says Neal refused field sobriety and...
WLFI.com
After largest strike since beginning of war, Purdue professor weighs in on conflict in Ukraine
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tuesday brought news of the largest Russian strike on Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February. News 18 spoke with a Purdue University Political Science professor to hear his take on the conflict. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent part of Tuesday thanking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Speedway residents frustrated by hotel construction stalled since 2019
For more than three years the skeleton of a hotel has sat on the corner on Main and 16th in the heart of Speedway.
WTHI
Clay County Fire - One Woman's whole world changed when she saw her camper go up in flames
CARBON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday morning, crews put out a fire in Carbon, Indiana. The Clay County Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of North Locust street. The fire burned two vacant houses and destroyed a nearby camper. Resident Bobbi Lovett said, "I didn't even get to the...
Comments / 0