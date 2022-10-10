ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland

Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Roe v. Purdue sparks outrage

MeToo Purdue hosted a protest on Sept. 30 to call for the resignation of two university administrators. Photo courtesy of WFYI. Purdue University’s campus is in outrage since a recent court case brought to light a student who was expelled for allegedly falsely reporting sexual assault in 2017. Students from several universities, including Butler, are standing with Purdue students in calling for the removal of the Purdue administrators who handled the case.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Maryland State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Syracuse, IN
Current Publishing

Athlete of the Week: Westfield athlete making a ‘racket’ with her golfing ability

Westfield High School sophomore golfer Addi Kooi has only played competitive golf for three years, but she is rapidly developing. “She’s had an incredible season,” Shamrocks girls golf coach Josh Bryant said. “Her game is blossoming before our very eyes. She plays tennis on Westfield’s team. We love having multiple-sport athletes. She’s a competitor.”
WESTFIELD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind

If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Charlie Jones
99.5 WKDQ

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
LOGANSPORT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cornhuskers#Btn
The Exponent

WL man charged after allegedly attacking jogger

A West Lafayette man has been charged for allegedly running up on and attacking a woman jogging on a pedestrian trail in northern West Lafayette. The jogger was running on a trail near Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231 in April 2021 when a man came up from behind her, wrapped his arm around her neck and tackled her, she told police. She still had redness and an abrasion on her neck when West Lafayette Police got there, the affidavit reads.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Farming equipment stolen, quickly found

SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody.  It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen.  The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
SIDELL, IL
WLFI.com

Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Capt. Rob Hainje says deputies stopped Tyyon Neal early Sunday for driving into oncoming traffic on South Street near Frontage Road. Hainje says Neal refused field sobriety and...
BROOKSTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University

Comments / 0

Community Policy