Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 blasted over unfair account restrictions
Like Overwatch 2, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is also asking its players to verify their accounts with a phone number. Pretty pedestrian stuff, in this day and age, but the requirement doesn't accept phone numbers on a prepaid or VOIP contract. This feature was rinsed into oblivion by...
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Could Bring Soccer Pros To Call Of Duty, Leak Suggests
Another potential leak surfaces for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ahead of the October 28 release date, as a notable leaker claims to reveal the next major operator collaboration coming to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Ghost of Hope, who is a notable Call of Duty...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Console Revenue Revealed In Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Legal Documents
Xbox Game Pass revenue has always been a mystery, and Microsoft's been quiet on how its subscription service performs. But in a series of legal documents related to the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, first uncovered by Tweaktown, we have a number for the first time: Xbox Game Pass for consoles generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Will Call of Duty Points transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
With the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in October and November respectively, many Call of Duty players are questioning whether their CoD Points, the native in-game currency in CoD, will carry over. We know already that cosmetics that have already been purchased in Warzone 1 and...
Gamespot
How To Unlock Fade For Free In Apex Legends Mobile
The third season of Apex Legends Mobile is almost upon us, but there's still plenty of time to complete your Aftershow battle pass--and all of the seasonal events that launched alongside the Aftershow update. Among those events is Take Back, a unique event that allows players to unlock Fade for free by completing a series of challenges.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty
That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Crash Bandicoot News Teased For The Game Awards Via Bizarre Pizza Stunt
We've heard rumors about new Crash Bandicoot games for a while now, and a new promotional campaign from Activision would seem to confirm it. A pizza box sent to influencers like YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh apparently indicates an October release date for 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Steam, and also hints about further reveals to come.
Gamespot
Scorn Everything To Know
Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
Gamespot
Take-Two Boss On Microsoft Buying Activision Blizzard: "It's A Good Thing"
In an interview with Sharon Waxman, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick came out in favor of the upcoming Microsoft-Activision merger. Around seven minutes into the interview, when asked whether he thought the merger would close, Zelnick replied, "I can't really predict what the regulators will do, we're certainly of the belief it's a good thing for Microsoft and for the industry." Waxman immediately asked for clarification and Zelnick responded by framing Microsoft and Take-Two's relationship as not entirely competitive.
Gamespot
GTA Mobile? Take-Two Explains Why It Hasn't Happened (Yet)
Take-Two, the powerhouse publisher behind franchises like GTA, Mafia, BioShock, Borderlands, and more, hasn't brought all of its franchises to mobile, and now its CEO has explained why. Strauss Zelnick spoke to The Wrap recently, simply stating that not every console game makes sense on mobile, going on to claim that there is just one example of a mega-franchise from console successfully making the jump to mobile: Call of Duty. It seems Zelnick is talking about games made specifically for mobile as opposed to ports, which Take-Two has done over the years.
Gamespot
Blizzard Will Give You A Free Skin And Double XP For Playing Overwatch 2 Later This Month
After months of excitement and weekly previews thanks to the Overwatch League, the launch Overwatch 2 has been rough to say the least. Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged the issues, offering free in-game loot to players who continue to support the game going forward. In an official blog post on the...
IGN
Grand Theft Auto: Take-Two Explains Why the Mobile Version of the AAA Video Game Does Not Exist Yet
During a spotlight conversation on TheWrap with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and chief executive officer of Take-Two Interactive, we learned more about their plans for mobile gaming. The conversation started off with one of the biggest acquisitions in the history of gaming, where Take-Two acquired Zynga for a whopping $12.7 billion. Zelnick talked about why this was an important move for the company.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Characters Removed, Here's Why | GameSpot News
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be a bumpy one, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state which exact character bugs it's fixing, but reports of Bastion being able to infinitely shoot during his ult upon certain conditions have been going around. Torbjorn's bug appears to be a lengthened duration of his Overload ability. Beyond those two heroes who are intentionally temporarily gone, players also reported that they can't access other heroes on their roster. Blizzard confirmed the bug and said it is looking into the issue.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Orisa Hero Guide
If you took a break from the original Overwatch for several months and decided to hop back into Overwatch 2 upon its recent release, you're likely going to be surprised by several new elements. From new heroes to a new format, there is a flurry of changes in the FPS sequel. However, perhaps one of the largest changes from the original to the sequel is the rework of Orisa.
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Is Not Coming To PS4, Contrary To Rumors
The upcoming Dead Space remake is not coming to PS4, even though the game's PlayStation Latin America trailer lists it as coming to both PS4 and PS5. This news comes from Eurogamer, and the publication states that the info in Dead Space's regional trailer is a mistake. Players have long wondered whether the remake of the popular horror game would arrive on consoles from the previous generation, but it looks like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are the only platform options so far.
Gamespot
Star Citizen Has Been Purchased By Over 1 Million Players
Star Citizen has sold a sizable amount of copies according to Cloud Imperium Games boss Chris Roberts' CitizenCon 2952 introductory speech. In fact, 1.7 million players have purchased the game. "Today there are just over four million accounts with 1.7 million accounts of them having purchased the game," said Roberts.
Gamespot
Best Prime Day Video Game Deals For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Today is the last day of Amazon's ultra-popular Prime Day, and if you haven't yet checked out all the great deals, you've still got till midnight to cash in. Some of the best savings in October's event are for video games--and you'll find hit titles for Switch, PS5, and Xbox on sale for some of their best prices of 2022.
NFL・
Blizzard offers free Reaper skin as apology for Overwatch 2 bugs
Blizzard is apologizing for the many Overwatch 2 bugs that plagued the game at launch with a free Reaper skin and some Double XP weekends. These bugs included a broken Torbjorn, missing Waypoint Packs after players bought them, and long queue times caused in part by an extended DDoS attack on the Overwatch 2 servers, among several others.
Comments / 0