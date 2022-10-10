Read full article on original website
Don’t Need To Pay At Conrad’s Orpheum
Tomorrow (Tuesday) evening's the special screening of the Montana/PBS documentary, "For This & Future Generations." If you haven't have a chance to view this spectacular feature presentation pertaining to our 1972 Montana Constitution, or would like to see the film again, showtime's at 7, tomorrow night at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre. The admission's FREE,& besides that, the Orpheum has their new popcorn machine up & popping!
montanarightnow.com
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GO Little Coyotes!
Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
Special Screening Coming To Conrad
Two of my favorite guests, Gus Chambers, & Bob Hjelm, from the Pondera Arts Council, will be our guests tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 2:30, on KSEN, to fill us in on the upcoming spectacular screening of the documentary, "For This and Future Generations. The screening's scheduled for NEXT Tuesday (1011) at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. Next Tuesday evening's screening is one in an ongoing series which brings documentaries of LOCAL & regional interest to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle communities. Gus, Bob, & Puff on the radio...we'll see you tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show.
Where’s The Fire?
Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
What was that loud noise in Great Falls on Wednesday morning?
An incident at the Calumet refinery on Wednesday got the attention of many Great Falls and Black Eagle residents.
Thursday Trivia at the Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino Shelby
The Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino in Shelby is starting Trivia this Thursday and every Thursday. Get your 2 or 3 person team together and stop out Thursday Night October 6th at 7pm. It will be a fun night of trivia that you don't want to miss. Also Wednesday night is Bingo at 7pm.
The Meal’s FREE In Conrad!
The Conrad Community's coming together THIS Friday, for a FREE Community Meal down at the First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of 4th Avenue & Maryland Street. Don't worry about a thing, that's 2 blocks west of the stop light. Soup & bread along with a "light" dessert will be on the platters from 11, until 1, & it's going to a lot of fun. Everyone's invited to come on down & join their Golden Triangle good neighbors.
Shelby Chamber Meets This Morning HURRY!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce has their regularly scheduled meeting this morning, & the chamber's inviting you to come on over & join them to talk "All Things Fall." The sky will be the limit with anything & everything discussed from a haunted house to a pie sale along with all things FUN in between. The chamber meets out at Clark's Family Restaurant from 11:45, until 1, today. Bring your ideas AND appetite!
Conrad’s Set For The “Trot”
The Conrad FCCLA 7th Annual Turkey Trot's coming up on the last Sunday, of this month the 30th. The infamous "Trot" will kick off Sunday afternoon, the 30th, at 2, from the south side of Meadowlark School. IF you get registered BEFORE next Friday, the 14th, you'll receive a neat T-shirt as part of your early registration. It's $25, per participant, & $100, for a family (5 to 7 participants.) To get registered early & receive your free T-shirt, please contact Stacy Aaberg, with the Conrad FCCLA.
Meatballs Turkey & Fixin’s- SB Chows Down
The Lutheran Church in Sunburst, is getting set for their annual harvest dinner & bazaar coming up 1 week from this Sunday, on Sunday, the 16th. The meatballs & turkey along with all the fixings will be on the platters from noon until 3, next Sunday afternoon. Their bazaar treasures will include homemade quilts, baked goods & clever & cool craft items. Don't worry about a thing...the harvest dinner's $12, for ages 12, through adults, $7, for ages 5, to 11, & for those under 4, it's FREE! Toss me a meatball...
Conrad, Montana FFA’s Bill Jimmerson has Passed Away at Age 74
Former Conrad High School Ag teacher Bill Jimmerson passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2022, at his home in Belgrade, MT. He was 74 years old. Here is his official obituary, supplied by his family:. Bill was born to Gerald and Alice Jimmerson on January 18, 1948, in Lewistown, MT....
Young woman identified as Great Falls crash victim
Family and friends gathered near the crash site on Saturday evening for a memorial/vigil to honor Godat.
ATTENTION: Conrad Parents!
The Conrad Booster Club's having a meeting this Monday night, the 3rd, down at Conrad High School, & ALL parents are invited & encouraged to attend, BTW...Tomorrow (Friday) night's Conrad Cowboy game has the Cowboys hosting Malta. NEXT Friday, the 7th, Conrad will be on the wide open road to Glasgow .Hope to see you Monday night at the booster meeting...
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Chases After Truck Outside Browning, MT
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Chases After Truck Outside Browning, MT Bears Video ...
Good Health Comes To Conrad
Logan Health- Conrad, will be hosting a Health Fair next Tuesday, the 11th. Hours will be from 7, in the morning until noon, at the Conrad Church of Latter Day Saints, 416 South Kansas Street. Along with lab & PSA screenings, they'll have your fall flu shots available. Logan Health & Community Partner Booths will be up & running all morning. Don't worry about a thing, they'll have some cool door prizes too. Here's to your "GOOD health!"
1 person dead in crash on the east side of Great Falls
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of 57th Street South and 3rd Avenue South.
Shelby High Gets WACKY
Shelby High School Homecoming Week's rolling right along today with "Wacky Wednesday," over at the school. Wacky? How Wacky? The 3rd & 4th period seniors & freshman are showing their artistic endeavors by painting the big "S." The students will also finish decorating the doors with, of course, "advisor approval." Just don't paint the letter "S" on the danged doors kids...Happy Homecoming on Wacky Wednesday!
1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls
Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
