Saint Joseph County, IN

WNDU

Boss Services fights cancer with furnace check-ups in Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a way for Southwest Michigan residents to get a furnace check-up before winter and donate money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!. Boss Services is running a special check-up service for $69.00! $20 per service will go towards breast cancer treatment! More specifically, the donations go to Yeager Cancer Center in St. Joseph!
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Little House on the Prairie comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Little House on the Prairie: The Musical come to the Lerner Theatre this weekend. The musical follows the classic story of the Ingalls family and their journey through various hardships in South Dakota. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $12 - $25....
ELKHART, IN
cbs4indy.com

Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!. The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year. According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

The new main video display will feature a 128 percent increase in size over the previous display. Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation. It will help the school expand its athletic program to include multiple sports like baseball, tennis, and basketball. City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman who was critically injured in a car-into-home crash on Monday night in Mishawaka has died. The woman has been identified as Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Division Street...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Farm Animals Die in Barn Fire

(La Porte County, IN) - Several horses belonging to children in 4-H were among the farm animals perishing in a LaPorte County pole barn fire this morning. Kankakee Township volunteer firefighters responded just after 6 AM to 2828 N. 500 East in Rolling Prairie. At least four of the five...
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN
WNDU

Paw Paw man pleads guilty to setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to the arson of a Planned Parenthood on Wednesday. Joshua Brereton, of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to one count of arson, in which he set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo. According to court documents, Brereton admitted that...
PAW PAW, MI
abc57.com

SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man has died after drowning in Lake Michigan over the weekend. Douglas Tolle, 56, was taking a kite surfing lesson near Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County Saturday evening. The department of natural resources says Tolle began struggling in the water and was unconscious when others reached him.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
wkvi.com

Food Finders Food Bank to Hold Drive-Through Distribution in Winamac Friday

The Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be in Winamac Friday, October 14. A drive-thru distribution will be held at the Winamac Town Park, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Items such as produce, frozen meat, baked goods, canned goods, and laundry soap will be distributed to those meeting income guidelines, according to Food Finders’ website. Individuals are asked not to arrive before 10:30 a.m. ET and to remain in their vehicles at all times.
WINAMAC, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police opening new academy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN

