WNDU
Boss Services fights cancer with furnace check-ups in Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a way for Southwest Michigan residents to get a furnace check-up before winter and donate money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!. Boss Services is running a special check-up service for $69.00! $20 per service will go towards breast cancer treatment! More specifically, the donations go to Yeager Cancer Center in St. Joseph!
WNDU
Little House on the Prairie comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Little House on the Prairie: The Musical come to the Lerner Theatre this weekend. The musical follows the classic story of the Ingalls family and their journey through various hardships in South Dakota. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $12 - $25....
cbs4indy.com
Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WNDU
A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!. The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year. According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for...
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
The new main video display will feature a 128 percent increase in size over the previous display. Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation. It will help the school expand its athletic program to include multiple sports like baseball, tennis, and basketball.
After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo
Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan.
WNDU
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman who was critically injured in a car-into-home crash on Monday night in Mishawaka has died. The woman has been identified as Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Division Street...
WNDU
The newly improved YMCA O’Brien Center gets ready for celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renovations have already brought in hundreds of new members. Thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and South Bend Venus, Parks, and Arts, the O’Brien Center has been revamped. “The YMCA and the VPA came together as a partnership in June of 2020. We’ve...
abc57.com
Silver Beach Center hosts first-ever Halloween Boo Bash October 15
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - The first annual Halloween Boo Bash, presented by the Silver Beach Center, will be held on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. in St. Joseph. This new event will be held at 333 Broad St. The event features a number of family-friendly activities, like cookie decorating,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Farm Animals Die in Barn Fire
(La Porte County, IN) - Several horses belonging to children in 4-H were among the farm animals perishing in a LaPorte County pole barn fire this morning. Kankakee Township volunteer firefighters responded just after 6 AM to 2828 N. 500 East in Rolling Prairie. At least four of the five...
WNDU
Paw Paw man pleads guilty to setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to the arson of a Planned Parenthood on Wednesday. Joshua Brereton, of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to one count of arson, in which he set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo. According to court documents, Brereton admitted that...
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
95.3 MNC
WNDU
Ticket lottery for ‘The Book of Mormon’ officially open
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to go see a musical made by the creators of South Park?. Right now, you can have a chance at $25 tickets to see “The Book of Mormon,” at the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend!. The lottery opened Tuesday at 10...
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
WNDU
WNDU
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November's midterm elections. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
wkvi.com
Food Finders Food Bank to Hold Drive-Through Distribution in Winamac Friday
The Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be in Winamac Friday, October 14. A drive-thru distribution will be held at the Winamac Town Park, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Items such as produce, frozen meat, baked goods, canned goods, and laundry soap will be distributed to those meeting income guidelines, according to Food Finders’ website. Individuals are asked not to arrive before 10:30 a.m. ET and to remain in their vehicles at all times.
WNDU
South Bend Police opening new academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
