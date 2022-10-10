Idyllwild Arts Foundation is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day

Today, Idyllwild Arts Foundation presents its Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at their Idyllwild, CA campus. The event is free, and activities will run from 9:30 am until 6 pm.

Their mission is to celebrate the many contributions Indigenous People make to humanity.

Where: Idyllwild Arts Campus52500 Temecula Road, Idyllwild, CA, USA

