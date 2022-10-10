ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA

Idyllwild Arts Foundation is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day

By Miyoshi Price
 2 days ago
Today, Idyllwild Arts Foundation presents its Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at their Idyllwild, CA campus. The event is free, and activities will run from 9:30 am until 6 pm.

Their mission is to celebrate the many contributions Indigenous People make to humanity.

Where: Idyllwild Arts Campus52500 Temecula Road, Idyllwild, CA, USA

