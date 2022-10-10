It’s official: autumn is well and truly upon us, which means it’s nearly time for the clocks to go back. While the arrival of winter brings darker mornings and evenings, turning the clocks back allows us to have more sunlight in the morning. Plus, on the day the clocks change we get an extra hour in bed too, so we’re not complaining.Here’s everything you need to know about when and why the clocks go back:When do the clocks going back in 2022?This year, the clocks will go back an hour on Sunday 30 October.Each year, the clocks go back an...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO