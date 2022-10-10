Three of the adults involved in the brawl at the football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools, in Montgomery County, Maryland, last month are out of jobs. On Wednesday afternoon, the school system said in a statement that the positions of the athletic specialist (also known as athletic director) at Gaithersburg High School, and the head and assistant football coaching positions at Northwest, had been “vacated.” It’s not known whether the three left of their own accord.

