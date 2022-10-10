Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: 5 things that need to happen for Boilermakers to win West
Although the Boilermakers probably did not arrive here the way many envisioned, Purdue sits with a 4-2 record at the mid-way point of the season, including 2-1 in the Big Ten. After losing 2 of the 1st 3 games, including in the final minutes vs. Penn State and Syracuse, Purdue has recovered to win 3 straight, including back-to-back contests as road underdogs in the Big Ten. The run has the Boilermakers thinking of a division title in what looks like a wide-open Big Ten West.
umterps.com
A Fresh Look For Maryland Women's Basketball
That will be a key theme of Maryland women’s basketball’s upcoming 2022-23 season as evidenced by Tuesday’s Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis. 11 of the 13 players on the roster are listed as either a guard or a guard/forward. As a result, the Terps will rely on their ability to spread out opposing defenses and to defend multiple positions more than ever before.
saturdaytradition.com
Mouhamed Dioubate, 4-star PF from 2023 class, sets commitment date and finalists
Mouhamed Dioubate has announced his final 4 teams and when he’ll be committing. There is a B1G team in the mix, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dioubate’s finalists are Maryland, Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest in no particular order. Dioubate is listed as a 4-star PF from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 18 PF and No. 3 player from his home state of New York.
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst lists toughest game, trap game left on Ohio State's schedule
Trap games are bound to show up on the schedule. Where is the trap game for Ohio State entering the 2nd half of the season? How about the toughest game?. According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, the Buckeyes should be keeping a close eye on Maryland as a worthy adversary to pull off the upset in College Park. The Terps have played inspiring football this season behind the arm of quarterback Taulia Tagoviloa.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Maryland vs. Indiana
Maryland is looking to bounce back from its backbreaking loss to Purdue Saturday. The Terrapins took one step back after a win against Michigan State and a close game against Michigan 2 weeks ago. Purdue has been playing well as of late, but it’s still one the Terps wish they could have back.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Big Ten media poll released, can Terps surpass expectations?
The Big Ten basketball media poll was released on Monday, and you probably won't be surprised to learn that Maryland did not land near the top. Entering a transitional season for first-year coach Kevin Willard, the Terps were picked to finish 10th in the conference. That prediction mirrors most preseason...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
WTOP
3 out of jobs in wake of fight at Gaithersburg-Northwest high school football game
Three of the adults involved in the brawl at the football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools, in Montgomery County, Maryland, last month are out of jobs. On Wednesday afternoon, the school system said in a statement that the positions of the athletic specialist (also known as athletic director) at Gaithersburg High School, and the head and assistant football coaching positions at Northwest, had been “vacated.” It’s not known whether the three left of their own accord.
Coaches, athletic director ‘out’ after fight at high school football game in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said one of its athletic directors was gone and two coaches soon would be after their involvement in a fight at a football game. The fight took place at Gaithersburg High School on Sept. 16 when Gaithersburg hosted Northwest High School. Because of the […]
NBC Washington
Head Football Coach in Limbo After Brawl Between Montgomery County High Schools
One of the coaches on the football field during a brawl between two Montgomery County high schools in September is speaking out after the fight resulted in strict new safety rules for spectators at games and left him in limbo during the season. On Sept. 16, a fight on the...
Baltimore woman tapped to lead private college sets example for the city's students
BALTIMORE -- Ithaca College recently celebrated the inauguration of Dr. La Jerne Cornish, the college's tenth president.Cornish's story started at Western High School, which is where she says she learned to lead."I had tremendous mentors who helped me grow and develop," Cornish told WJZ. "I've taken those lessons from Baltimore with me."Cornish is a product of the Baltimore City Public School System.Her professional career started in city schools as well."I was raised in the school system," Cornish said. "I taught English for nine years. I was a coordinator for a risk youth for four years, I was an assistant principal."And...
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
The Worst Cities To Drive In
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics to determine the best and worst cities to drive in.
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically?
For all her accomplishments, a hallmark of the Prince George's County executive's tenure has been political caution. The post Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
All clear given at Winfield Elementary and South Carroll High School
Two Carroll County schools are currently in secure mode, due to ongoing police activity nearby. South Carroll High School and Winfield Elementary are the schools impacted.
2 people injured in Towson car crash
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team are investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine
Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced that it will hold the grand opening of its new brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg on Wednesday, October 26, from 11am-7pm. The restaurant is located at the former site of Jazzy Seafood. In the meantime you find My Cup Runneth Over’s food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
