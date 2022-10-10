ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Webb
ng-sportingnews.com

Davante Adams shoves cameraman while leaving field after Raiders 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chiefs

Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Raiders was filled with frustration. It was largely centered around Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones’ controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr that had Chiefs fans relentlessly booing officials and football pundits lambasting referees for throwing the flag. But after...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Buccaneers#Monday Night Football#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Historic Run Chiefs
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy