AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
KCTV 5
Patrick Mahomes recaps the Chiefs thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
KCTV 5
Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions. Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record...
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
Golf Digest
Fox rules honcho Mike Pereira had the perfect response to Monday's Chiefs-Raiders officiating debacle
If you woke up this morning and checked the score of Monday Night Football after returning to earth from a months-long deep-space expedition, you would probably think it was a classic. A 30-29 AFC West shootout under the lights at Arrowhead. This is what primetime October football is meant to be, right?
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes is nearly unstoppable in primetime and against the AFC West
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs (3-1) are facing one of their most deeply ingrained rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in week 5. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the rivalry has been largely lopsided for the better part of a decade since...
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
NFL, police investigate after Davante Adams caught on video shoving photographer to ground
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night. It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was...
ng-sportingnews.com
Davante Adams shoves cameraman while leaving field after Raiders 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chiefs
Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Raiders was filled with frustration. It was largely centered around Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones’ controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr that had Chiefs fans relentlessly booing officials and football pundits lambasting referees for throwing the flag. But after...
Yardbarker
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Revisiting the wild finish between Raiders & Chiefs on MNF
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
