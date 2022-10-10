ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

MATT FRYOVER
2d ago

for one leaving your car unlocked is a invitation for problems and leaving 10 thousand in your car 🚙, not smart, WHAT WERE THEY THINKING

Melissa Curtis
2d ago

why the hell would you leave that kind of money in your vehicle unlocked?

#LetsGoBrandon
2d ago

I’d have to guess Firekeepers casino has that money……… babe, I don’t know what happened to that 10k! Must’ve been stolen 😂😂😂

