Nevada State

2news.com

Nevada Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Impaired Driving in October

Nevada State Police is joining forces to apprehend impaired drivers. The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, and other law enforcement agencies participating in Joining Forces will be combining resources from October 10 through October 31, 2022, to apprehend impaired drivers. In 2020, 135 people died on Nevada’s roadways in...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police busts illegal marijuana grow site worth $7.8M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said it joined forces with several other agencies to conduct an eradication operation on an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site that was worth an estimated $7.8 million. According to a news release, the bust occurred Sept. 18 in a remote wilderness area...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Near $7 million grant will give officers new defibrillators

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A grant of $6.9 million from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will provide Nevada law enforcement officers with more than 3,000 automated external defibrillators to improve heart attack survival rates. A partnership with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services hopes to put an AED...
NEVADA STATE
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT unveils revamped travel info system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is unveiling a revamped version of its 511 travel info system. The launch of the new and improved system will happen on Thursday, officially. Upgrades to the system include:. • Upgraded route planner allows users to easily type in a starting...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan

The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
NYE COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
NEVADA STATE
kkoh.com

Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada task force to address drug overdoses

Through the state Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada has announced plans to create a task force to address increasing rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s Substance Use Response Working Group and the human services department’s Stephanie Woodard outlined the need for a task force earlier this week, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
NEVADA STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds

Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
NEVADA STATE

