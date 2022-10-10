Read full article on original website
Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak
A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GABEL | New Ag positions must connect with state farmers
One of the most admirable traits in a leader is the willingness to surround yourself with people who know more than you do about the topics that will determine your success or failure in your career. Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg is poised either to do just that or to seal her fate with the state’s production agriculture community.
Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury Foreman discusses state of housing in the County
photo credit: Courtesy of Alex Borland Sonoma County needs lots of new homes - almost 15,000 to be precise, and failing to meet that goal within the next decade could prompt the state to take over control of local housing development. One group that has done a deep investigation of local housing needs is Sonoma County’s civil grand jury. "Civil grand juries in California started in the seventies," Said Peter Maschwitz. "Every county is mandated to form a civil grand jury, and their mission is to investigate county functions, schools, police forces, hospitals, jails." Maschwitz, is this year's jury’s foreperson. Investigations into the state...
