Read full article on original website
Related
Texting 911 in an emergency in Tri-Cities area. What you need to know
“Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
Tiniest butterflies in N. America invade Tri-Cities. They’re rarely seen in WA until now
How they got to the Tri-Cities is a mystery.
Tri-City Herald
Loss of firefighter, dad of twins shatters Georgia community. ‘A hole in many hearts’
A firefighter and father of two twins died suddenly in Georgia, leaving his family, friends and community in mourning. The Newnan Fire Department shared the news of 44-year-old Damien Sorrells’ death on Oct. 11. “Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant’s heart you could ever...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities
Fish and Wildlife commissioners didn’t agree on how best to protect them.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
Tri-City Herald
Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. UCLA
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host the No. 11 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) on October 22 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game will kick off at 12:30 pm PT, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. It will air on either Fox or FS1. The Ducks...
Comments / 0