Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Coach Matt Weiss on “Coaches Corner” Wednesday Night
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Mike Azadian and John Perrotto as they get you set for week seven of high school football in Beaver County. Mike and John will welcome in Hopewell Head Football...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7
He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
22thepoint.com
Riverhounds host Oakland Roots SC in regular season finale Saturday
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds host Oakland Roots SC in their regular season finale Saturday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. Pittsburgh enters play at 15-9-9 overall and drew with Sacramento Republic FC last Sunday, 1-1. Oakland brings in an 11-9-13 mark and defeated Hartford Athletic last Saturday, 3-1.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
School spirit flourishes at Plum Homecoming event
Plum residents know how to fill a high school parking lot. Nearly 1,000 members of the community arrived on Oct. 6 to show their support for the Mustangs football team and several other school groups. The occasion was a Homecoming extravaganza featuring food trucks, performances and a massive bonfire to...
Pitt offers in-state 2024 offensive lineman
Pitt has sent out an offer to an in-state Class of 2024 defensive lineman. Deyvid Palepale, a 6-3, 288-pound defensive tackle out of Hempfield High School (PA) made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. Palepale also has offers from two other in-state FBS programs: Penn State and Temple. Louisville has...
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh
I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
cohaitungchi.com
33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.
While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
wfft.com
Lee steps down as South Side football coach
Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons. Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Group to buy Hambone's location in Lawrenceville, promises to maintain spirit of former bar
When longtime bar Hambone’s closed down in Lawrenceville, the neighborhood lost a beloved institution known for cheap drinks, greasy food and a venue that fostered small, local acts. Now after two years of sitting empty, a group on the verge of purchasing the space said it plans to give...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church
The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
Son of former Steelers QB arrested in deadly Louisiana hit-and-run crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The son of a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Louisiana. Walter Andrew Brister IV turned himself in to police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday following a hit-and-run crash that happened near Louisiana State University's campus over the weekend, according to The Advocate. Brister is the son of former Steelers quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III. The QB spent seven seasons with Pittsburgh after being drafted by the squad in the third round of the 1986 draft.The 21-year-old is accused of hitting a pedestrian on Saturday, according to The Advocate. The victim, who died a the scene, was identified as Jude Jarreau. According to police, Jarreau was crossing the street when he was hit by the driver of an SUV, The Advocate reports. The driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.After turning himself in, Brister told police that he "knew he struck something but did not stop to render aid or contact police," booking documents obtained by The Advocate show. Brister was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony hit and run, according to The Advocate.
2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
New housing development reimagines suburban living in Cranberry
Suburban home buyers are increasingly looking for more than just a quiet bedroom community to call home. “People are really looking for an opportunity to connect. Whether that is chatting on a trail, or getting a cup of coffee, or going to a brewery,” said Rob Bowman, founding CEO of Lancaster-based Charter Homes and Neighborhoods.
