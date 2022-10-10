Ukraine under a mass air strike after Putin accused the country of terrorism

A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow’s war against its neighbor. But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark a turning point in a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and sent millions fleeing from their homes. | Roman Hrytsyna, Associated Press

Ukraine is under attack from Russian missiles after a bridge connecting annexed Crimea to Russia suffered an explosion early on Saturday, according to NBC News. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the bridge attack an “ act of terrorism ” and blamed Ukraine for the attack.

The air strike has been Russia’s most widespread strike since the war began, hitting at least 10 Ukrainian cities, The New York Times reported. The missiles have caused power and heat outages across Ukraine. Citizens in the areas under attack have taken shelter and U.S. citizens have been urged to leave the country.

Why did Putin issue a strike on Ukraine?

Putin ordered missile strikes against Ukraine on Monday. So far, the strikes have killed 11 people and wounded 87, per The New York Times . Putin announced the strike through a televised address and told his security council that the attack was revenge for Ukraine’s “terrorist attacks,” including the attack on Kerch Bridge in Crimea.

Putin claims the strikes are in response to the bridge attack, but Ukrainian intelligence says the missile attack has been planned since last week, per CNN .

Did Ukraine attack the Crimean bridge?

According to CNN, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the bridge attack, even though Putin believes Ukraine’s special services is to blame.

How are world leaders responding to the missile attacks?

The secretary-general of the United Nations, António Guterres, criticized Russia for the strikes, calling it “another unacceptable escalation of the war,” according to The Guardian .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the attacks, as well as Putin’s claims of terrorism, in a tweet on Monday.

Estonian Prime Minster Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursuala von der Leyen responded to the attacks in tweeted video, sharing their support for Ukraine.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a member of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner group Center for Civil Liberties, also spoke out on Twitter after one of the missiles hit a child’s playground in Kyiv.

Related