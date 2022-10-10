Read full article on original website
Related
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
golfmagic.com
INFINITUM Beach Club named Europe's best at World Travel Awards
INFINITUM, the premium golf, lifestyle and real-estate resort on Spain’s Costa Dorada, has cemented its reputation as Catalonia’s premier lifestyle resort by coming out on top in ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Club’ category at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Situated just 10 kilometres from the beautiful...
GOLF・
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like
The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tripsavvy.com
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
Beyond Covid: What It's Like on a Royal Caribbean Ship Right Now
When Freedom of the Seas sailed out of Miami on July 3, 2021, it was a celebration. That sailing marked Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) return to sailing from United States ports with its namesake brand. It was a festive occasion marked by a number of the company's ships gathering around...
MySanAntonio
This cruise ship has 2 submarines on board you can use
Submarines have been one of the must-have toys for billionaires with some extra time on their hands, whether or not the submersible comes along with them on their megayachts as they cruise in the summer. Now, mere mortals can get a hint of what that lifestyle’s like under the sea with this new cruise ship that has not one, but two submarines that cruisegoers can use.
USA Rugby Pool Announced for 2022 Hong Kong Sevens
It’s almost time for a new season of rugby sevens. Following Australia’s first ever series title win in August and Fiji’s World Cup triumph in September, the next tournament on the slate is the 2022 Hong Kong Sevens, taking place from Nov. 4-6. Hong Kong will kick...
United to Offer New Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland, Barcelona
United Airlines says that it will offer new direct flights from Chicago to two major European cities beginning next summer, expanding offerings it says outpace every other airline. According to a press release, United says that it will begin offering direct daily flights from Chicago to Barcelona, Spain beginning on...
cruisefever.net
Azamara’s Fleet of 4 Cruise Ships Meet Up for the First Time
For the first time, Azamara’s entire fleet of four cruise ships were all together at once when the vessels met up in Koper, Slovenia. Azamara’s latest cruise ship, Azamara Onward, made her maiden call in the small port of Koper alongside her three sisters: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit. This historic event was celebrated by the Municipality of Koper with a ceremony in the beautiful Praetorian Palace, a 15th-century Venetian Gothic palace located in Tito Square.
Asian Economies May Have to Brace for Rising Debt and Capital Flight, IMF Warns
Asia's biggest economic problems next year will stem from rising interest rates. These will put increasing pressure on debt servicing in Asia and heighten capital flight from the region: IMF. The U.K. bond crisis will have limited impact on Asian markets although "anything that creates financial market turbulence will find...
foodgressing.com
World’s 50 Best Bars 2022: Paradiso, Barcelona is No. 1
The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, were unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. In its 14th year, the awards unite the global bar community in recognition of the achievements of the international cocktail scene. This year marked the first time the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony...
maritime-executive.com
Starlink Wins Another Cruise Customer for LEO Broadband
Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has jumped on board with fleetwide shipboard installation of SpaceX's Starlink internet service, joining Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Silversea Cruises. Working with integrator Speedcast, Hurtigruten began testing Starlink LEO broadband on its ships in March - four months before SpaceX announced that Starlink would be available...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0