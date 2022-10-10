ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
golfmagic.com

INFINITUM Beach Club named Europe's best at World Travel Awards

INFINITUM, the premium golf, lifestyle and real-estate resort on Spain’s Costa Dorada, has cemented its reputation as Catalonia’s premier lifestyle resort by coming out on top in ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Club’ category at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Situated just 10 kilometres from the beautiful...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
Thrillist

You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
tripsavvy.com

This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days

If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
MySanAntonio

This cruise ship has 2 submarines on board you can use

Submarines have been one of the must-have toys for billionaires with some extra time on their hands, whether or not the submersible comes along with them on their megayachts as they cruise in the summer. Now, mere mortals can get a hint of what that lifestyle’s like under the sea with this new cruise ship that has not one, but two submarines that cruisegoers can use.
NBC Chicago

USA Rugby Pool Announced for 2022 Hong Kong Sevens

It’s almost time for a new season of rugby sevens. Following Australia’s first ever series title win in August and Fiji’s World Cup triumph in September, the next tournament on the slate is the 2022 Hong Kong Sevens, taking place from Nov. 4-6. Hong Kong will kick...
cruisefever.net

Azamara’s Fleet of 4 Cruise Ships Meet Up for the First Time

For the first time, Azamara’s entire fleet of four cruise ships were all together at once when the vessels met up in Koper, Slovenia. Azamara’s latest cruise ship, Azamara Onward, made her maiden call in the small port of Koper alongside her three sisters: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit. This historic event was celebrated by the Municipality of Koper with a ceremony in the beautiful Praetorian Palace, a 15th-century Venetian Gothic palace located in Tito Square.
foodgressing.com

World’s 50 Best Bars 2022: Paradiso, Barcelona is No. 1

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, were unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. In its 14th year, the awards unite the global bar community in recognition of the achievements of the international cocktail scene. This year marked the first time the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony...
maritime-executive.com

Starlink Wins Another Cruise Customer for LEO Broadband

Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has jumped on board with fleetwide shipboard installation of SpaceX's Starlink internet service, joining Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Silversea Cruises. Working with integrator Speedcast, Hurtigruten began testing Starlink LEO broadband on its ships in March - four months before SpaceX announced that Starlink would be available...
