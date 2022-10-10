Submarines have been one of the must-have toys for billionaires with some extra time on their hands, whether or not the submersible comes along with them on their megayachts as they cruise in the summer. Now, mere mortals can get a hint of what that lifestyle’s like under the sea with this new cruise ship that has not one, but two submarines that cruisegoers can use.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO