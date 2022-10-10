Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
Two Siouxland men arrested after allegedly eluding police, hiding in cornfield
Two men who attempted to elude police were arrested on Sunday.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stormlakeradio.com
Wanted Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A wanted man was arrested in Storm Lake on several charges over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak of Storm Lake was located around 3:50 Sunday afternoon seated in a vehicle in the driveway to the residence at 709 Walnut Street. An officer attempted to make contact with Dak when he fled into the residence. Police secured a perimeter around the residence.
stormlakeradio.com
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit
A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
more1049.com
Spencer Teen Injured In Two Vehicle Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teen was injured in a two vehicle crash just outside of town on the East Bypass last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 240th Avenue and 350th Street just before seven Thursday morning where it was determined the teen driver of a northbound vehicle attempted to turn west onto East 4th Street in front of southbound pickup leading to the collision .
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for assault
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and child endangerment. The arrest of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from an argument over a set of vehicle keys about 1:20 a.m. with a woman he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Police Department relocates speeding kiosks
The police department announced Wednesday they have recently relocated the two kiosks, the kiosks issue civil citations not criminal violations.
wnax.com
Wakonda Man Indicted on Federal Drug Charges
US Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Wakonda, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of Theft in Connection with Health Care and three counts of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception, and Subterfuge. 46 year old Cody Carstensen, was indicted this month. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on October 5, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. Count one of the Indictment alleges that between June 2019 and February 2022, Carstensen knowingly and willfully embezzled, stole, and converted without authority to the use of any person other than the rightful owner hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycontin, oxycodone, and morphine valued at more than $100..
wnax.com
Yankton Woman Faces Federal Drug Charges
US Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Yankton, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of Tampering with Consumer Products and two counts of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception, and Subterfuge. 54 yeary old Lis Merrigan, was indicted this month. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on October 6, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. Counts one and two of the Indictment allege that on August 23, 2021, and September 7, 2021, Merrigan, who was working as a registered nurse in a hospital, tampered with vials of fentanyl citrate for injection stored inside the hospital’s Omnicell machine by removing the fentanyl citrate from the vials and replacing them with another liquid, knowing that the diluted fentanyl citrate could be dispensed to patients at the hospital.
Sioux City Journal
Wakonda pharmacist charged with theft of prescription painkillers
SIOUX FALLS -- A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has been charged in federal court with illegally obtaining prescription painkillers for nearly three years. Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Man pleads guilty to receiving meth shipments in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of selling large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pleaded guilty of selling the illegal drug. Jose Duenas-Topete entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 for illegally re-entering the United States.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire south of Concord causes significant traffic closures
CONCORD, Neb. -- Firefighters across multiple counties were contending with wind and heavy smoke while battling a blaze in rural Dixon County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located approximately five miles south of Concord and three miles east of Highway 15. Initial reports stated that a combine was on fire...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
kscj.com
TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS. ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD. BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.
kiwaradio.com
Ashton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident North Of Little Rock
Little Rock, Iowa– An Ashton woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Little Rock on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Michelle Boone of Ashton was driving a 2016 Chevy SUV southbound on Marsh Avenue or L26, three miles north of Little Rock, and less than a mile from the state line.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for weed at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Zamu Ahmed Sado stemmed from him being found in possession...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
Comments / 0