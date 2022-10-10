Read full article on original website
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 38 games: Charlotte native Steve Wilks named interim HC
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season on Monday. Rhule won just 11 games during his tenure with the Panthers.
P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6
P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
Panthers ramp up intensity on first practice day with interim HC Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours for the Carolina Panthers, between the firing of Matt Rhule to Steve Wilks taking the reins as interim head coach, but Wednesday’s practice felt like a return to what matters: executing plays on the gridiron. Wilks told...
Panthers Make Decision On Matt Rhule's Future
The Carolina Panthers have made a decision regarding head coach Matt Rhule's future.
Panthers hold Baker Mayfield, Jaycee Horn out of Wednesday's practice
Luke Kuechly and David Tepper might’ve been on hand for the Carolina Panthers’ practice on Wednesday, but two pretty important players weren’t. Those two men were quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Both players left this past Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a foot and a rib injury, respectively.
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: 'They're not canceling our season'
Just as any individual thrust into his position, new Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn’t have every answer in his second day on the job. But he did have a very clear and encouraging message. On Tuesday, the 53-year-old spoke with reporters for the first time since...
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks looking to beat the odds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks knows he’s facing an uphill battle in Carolina. But that didn’t prevent the confident Wilks from jumping at the opportunity to take over as Panthers interim head coach after Matt Rhule was abruptly fired Monday — even though he realizes the odds of being promoted to a permanent position […]
Former Cardinals Steve Wilks, Al Holcomb Take Over in Carolina
The Arizona Cardinals saw some familiar faces in the news on Monday. The Carolina Panthers kicked Matt Rhule and Phil Snow to the curb, opening up two interim openings on the other side of the country. As fate would have it, former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks would be filling...
