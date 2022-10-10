ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Yardbarker

Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game

Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Saints Feared To Have Suffered 'Significant' Injury Loss

The New Orleans Saints could be down one of their primary special teams weapons for a while. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, "Deonte Harty suffered a turf toe injury yesterday, according to a source. He is expected to miss some time. Fear is the injury could be significant." Harty will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Deep Dive: Joe Woods and the Browns Defense

What would a Cleveland Browns season be if there was not a call for a coach or front office member to be fired? Historically, it was deserved. It is the cycle in which we Browns fans have lived for nearly two-and-a-half decades since the team returned. Two playoff appearances, with only one win, in the 23 seasons since returning to the league have caused uneasiness and frustration amongst the fan base, and justifiably so. Other teams have turned around their perennially losing franchises (the Rams and Bills, for example) to become winners. The Browns, though, have not had such luck.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX8 News

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks looking to beat the odds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks knows he’s facing an uphill battle in Carolina. But that didn’t prevent the confident Wilks from jumping at the opportunity to take over as Panthers interim head coach after Matt Rhule was abruptly fired Monday — even though he realizes the odds of being promoted to a permanent position […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Former Cardinals Steve Wilks, Al Holcomb Take Over in Carolina

The Arizona Cardinals saw some familiar faces in the news on Monday. The Carolina Panthers kicked Matt Rhule and Phil Snow to the curb, opening up two interim openings on the other side of the country. As fate would have it, former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks would be filling...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Raiders News: 1st Round Bust Listed As A Viable Trade Candidate

Clelin Ferrell, a first-round pick back in 2019 by the Las Vegas Raiders, has often been the subject of trade rumors and conjecture. Nevertheless, nothing has ever materialized. Be that as it may, the NFL’s Eric Edholm recently listed No. 99 as a possible bargaining chip with the league’s trade deadline quickly approaching. The question is, what is he truly worth and would a team actually surrender draft capital for him?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
NBA
Yardbarker

Braves Manager Shares The Latest On Spencer Strider

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have been without one of their two aces in Spencer Strider for the past week. Strider was out with an oblique issue that caused him to land on the 15-Day Injured List ahead of a key series against the New York Mets. Strider...
MLB
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

