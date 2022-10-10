Read full article on original website
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
As the NLDS swiftly approaches, who would the Philadelphia Phillies send to the mound against the Braves in Game 4?
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
Phillies key reliever left off roster for NLDS against Braves due to injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A key player on the Phillies' pitching staff has been left off the 26-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson will be sitting this series out after injuring his right calf. Manager Rob Thomson says Robertson strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Cardinals. "He's devastated," Thomson said, "I mean he really wanted to pitch in the series and he knows how big of a part he is to this club. He's very disappointed." Here is the Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLDS.Ranger Suarez will make his playoff debut when he takes the mound for the Phillies and the Braves' starting pitcher will be ace Max Fried. Game 1 is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Click here for a preview of the NLDS matchup.
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Breaking down the Braves lineup in Game 2 of NLDS vs Phillies
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were reacting and sharing their thoughts on the Atlanta Braves Game 1 NLDS loss to the Philadelphia Phillies as the lineup for Game 2 came out.
Phillies upset Cardinals to reach first NLDS since 2011
ST. LOUIS -- Bryce Harper arrived at Busch Stadium early Saturday afternoon with a message for all of his Philadelphia Phillies teammates. He wanted them to know that this -- theSt. Louis Cardinals' magical season, the historic careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina and, more specifically, the first-round wild-card series -- would end later that night. The Phillies, he told them, would not allow for a decisive Game 3.
Phillies Sign Rob Thomson to Two-Year Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have inked their skipper to a two-year deal for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Nick Castellanos leads way for Phillies in NLDS Game 1 win
ATLANTA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos called the postseason a "fresh start" for him after helping his team to a 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Castellanos, 30, had three hits and three RBI, plus a ninth-inning, diving...
MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1
We're down to eight teams inthe 2022 postseasonafter four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. ThePhiladelphia Philliesbeat the defending championAtlanta Bravesin the first game of the division series...
Bryce Harper rocks massive Phillies chain ahead of Phillies-Braves Game 2
The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to lose in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Bryce Harper, the reigning NL MVP, is showing off the swag that comes with Philadelphia's hot start in the postseason. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in their NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, the reigning World...
Phillies bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Braves
LINE: Braves -134, Phillies +113; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Atlanta has a 55-26 record at home and a 101-61 record overall. The Braves have...
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday morning for game one of the National League Division Series, set to start at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. The series opens at Truist Park in Atlanta for game one and game two, before shifting to Philadelphia...
