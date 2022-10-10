When I was growing up, one of my favorite parts of the holiday season was the annual cookie swap hosted by my mom or aunt. It started around the time I was 6, and year after year our extended family and friends crowded into our kitchen and living room, arriving with tightly packed tins and Tupperware filled with classic holiday cookies, like cut-out sugar cookies, spritz cookies, chocolate crinkles, and snowballs (my usual contribution). In the sea of festive tins sprawled across a dining room table, the thing I looked forward to most were anise cookies with a slick of icing and shower of rainbow-colored, crunchy nonpareils over top. These were the regular contribution from a family friend, who grew up baking them with her Italian American mother.

