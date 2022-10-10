Read full article on original website
Skillet Lasagna a comforting fall weeknight meal
I love to make lasagna, but it takes time to make. So, I created this Skillet Lasagna. It has the flavors of my favorite lasagna but takes about 15 minutes to make. It’s perfect for a comforting fall weeknight meal. The lasagna noodles are broken into small pieces, boiled and added to the meat sauce to absorb the flavor. A quick green salad completes the meal.
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
Puerto Rican restaurant owner shares pernil and cubano sandwich recipes
Little Sister cafe owner Milena Pagan shares a traditional Puerto Rican pernil, roasted pork, recipe that can be used to make an array of meals.
Perfect Guacamole
The perfect food pairing (in my eyes, at least) is the combination of tortilla chips and loaded guacamole. The shattering crack of a salty fried corn chip carrying creamy avocado brightened with lime and studded with cilantro, garlic, tomato, and chiles with every bite is pure bliss. Making guacamole from...
The Daily South
Southern Meatloaf
Whether it's sliced on a plate alongside some smashed baby red potatoes or piled on bread in a sandwich, there are few meals heartier or more comforting than meatloaf. But if you've made your mom's traditional meatloaf what feels like one too many times and you're clamoring for something new, give this Southern Meatloaf a try. It has all the trappings of a stick-to-your-bones, old-fashioned meatloaf with distinctive Southern flair. Here's everything you need to know.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
Greatist
Vegan Lasagna
What’s lasagna without ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan? To a traditionalist, it’s a travesty. But to a vegan or someone with food allergies, it’s a delicious and healthy pasta dish (one that’s bound to please the meat- and dairy-lovers among us too). If you’ve been looking for...
recipesgram.com
Choco-Coconut Dream Pie
This choco-coco dream pie is the ultimate chocolate and coconut combination! So rich and moist, this amazingly delicious pie is simple and easy to prepare – plus a perfect summer dessert choice. Smooth and creamy, try the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:. 8 ounces’ semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped...
Unique, worldly-inspired cocktail recipes
Suenos at Soho House is an elevated Mariscos concept showcasing a wide variety of seafood dishes as well as a variety of spirits from Mexico, Argentina, and Spain. Joining us now with a look at some of their worldly inspired cocktails is Beverage Director Danielle Lewis. 113-125 N. Green Street.
Anise Cookies
When I was growing up, one of my favorite parts of the holiday season was the annual cookie swap hosted by my mom or aunt. It started around the time I was 6, and year after year our extended family and friends crowded into our kitchen and living room, arriving with tightly packed tins and Tupperware filled with classic holiday cookies, like cut-out sugar cookies, spritz cookies, chocolate crinkles, and snowballs (my usual contribution). In the sea of festive tins sprawled across a dining room table, the thing I looked forward to most were anise cookies with a slick of icing and shower of rainbow-colored, crunchy nonpareils over top. These were the regular contribution from a family friend, who grew up baking them with her Italian American mother.
Chipotle bringing back in-store ‘Boorito’ promo for Halloween
(WXIN) – Chipotle is promising a major treat (no tricks) for customers this Halloween. For the first time since 2019, the chain is bringing back its “Boorito” promotion where Chipotle Rewards members can get a free $6 entree for dressing up in costume at one of its restaurants after 3 p.m. on Halloween. (Taxes, tips, and sides are not included in the promo.)
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's Tuscan chicken meatloaf
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make Tuscan chicken meatloaf.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
ohmymag.co.uk
Queen Elizabeth’s scrambled eggs recipe uses two surprising secret ingredients
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth passed away last month, leaving a nation mourning the loss of its beloved monarch. In the wake of her passing, people are using a variety of mediums to pay homage to her legacy. One of these is food and cooking. Many of the Queen’s recipes have gone viral, including her recipe for pancakes.
Bat Appreciation Month: Myths & Facts
October is Bat Appreciation Month so we thought we’d show a few furry friends some love today. Animal educators Sharon and Daniel Peterson from Incredible Bats join us now with more. (815) 545-6781 / (815) 735-8183. Facebook @incrediblebats. Instagram @incrediblebats.
msn.com
Healthy Baked Feta Pasta (TikTok Pasta)
Wait until you try Healthy Baked Feta Pasta. Feta TikTok pasta is a healthier, lighter version of the viral TikTok pasta dish that’s taking over the internet. This easy recipe uses just a few ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight dinner. The best part about this dish is that it’s so versatile- you can use any type of pasta you like, and add in whatever vegetables or proteins you have on hand. If you’re looking for a quick, healthy, and delicious dinner option, look no further than this Lightened Up TikTok Pasta Recipe!
momcollective.com
For The Love of Crocktober
It’s that time of the year, time for leaves to start changing colors, pumpkin spice is everywhere, and time to start pulling cozy sweaters out of the back of the closet (yes, I know it’s Arizona… but go with me). One of my favorite fall traditions is kicking off Crocktober. What is Crocktober, you ask? It’s your new favorite holiday.
New York Post
Eat up and slow down with EveryPlate’s new line of slow cooker meals
If you can’t stand the heat in the kitchen, let’s take things slow. By that we mean by way of a slow cooked meal, which has been the problem-solving solution for families everywhere when faced with mouths to feed and no time to cook. EveryPlate was so inspired...
Amy & Tonya Start The VitaLife Program
Every weight loss journey is different, there isn’t one plan or diet that works for everyone. So today we’re talking about a personalized metabolic approach that Amy and I are embarking on. Davis Jaspers, Founder of VitaLife Weight Loss joins us now. Text your name and email to...
