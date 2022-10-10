ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Caught on Camera: Suspects steal cash register from Velo Jawn Bike Shop in Powelton

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
Philadelphia police are hoping surveillance video may help solve a brazen theft at a bike shop.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Velo Jawn Bike Shop in the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in Powelton.

In the video, which was released Monday, one man breaks through the front door and immediately makes his way to the cash register at the back of the bike shop.

A short time later, he passes the register to another man outside who police say was acting as a lookout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyqYf_0iTNVCl600

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3183/3184.

Comments / 7

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Cash Register#Bike#Jawn#The Register#Property Crime#Velo Jawn Bike Shop
