Mansura, LA

Thomas Livingston Foster, Jr., Bunkie

Thomas Livingston Foster, Jr., was born October 3, 1935, in Bayhills, LA, a small farming area outside of Bunkie to the late Ella Crawford and Thomas “Bee” Foster, Sr. He was predeceased into the eternal by two (2) sisters, Clora Foster-Hunt and Mildred Foster-Diggins; and one (1) brother, Coy James Foster.
BUNKIE, LA
KTBS

Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple

SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

5 Shreveport mayoral candidates report campaign funds

SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Gregory Tarver, one of 10 candidates in the race for mayor, is leading the pack when it comes to the amount of money received to support his campaign. Tarver had almost $390,000 on hand as of late last month, according to a report he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead in 4 overnight shootings

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 killed in night of violence in Shreveport; first victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people died Tuesday night in multiple Shreveport shooting. The Caddo Coroner's Office has identified one of the victims as Jaylin Edwards, 21, of Shreveport. The three homicides make the day the deadliest by gunfire in Shreveport since a domestic shooting on Nov. 4 claimed the lives...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

'Laughing Man' film spotlights Louisiana homelessness

SHREVEPORT, La. - Filmmaker Zack Godshall will present 'The Laughing Man' on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as part of the Robinson Film Center's Regional Filmmakers Spotlight. The documentary profiles Thomas Alan Williamson and his daily struggle to survive as he faces homelessness in Louisiana. Though known for his infectious laugh, Thomas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Gilmer Man Jailed After Chase, Pursuit

An Upshur County man was arrested after leading officers from Hallsville, Waskom, Harrison County, and Louisiana on a chase that began in Hallsville and ended when he crashed in Louisiana on I-20. They charged 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer with Evading Arrest with a vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KTBS

Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying

BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
BENTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
KEITHVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

42 Things Only a Cajun Would Say

Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
LAFAYETTE, LA

