Thomas Livingston Foster, Jr., Bunkie
Thomas Livingston Foster, Jr., was born October 3, 1935, in Bayhills, LA, a small farming area outside of Bunkie to the late Ella Crawford and Thomas “Bee” Foster, Sr. He was predeceased into the eternal by two (2) sisters, Clora Foster-Hunt and Mildred Foster-Diggins; and one (1) brother, Coy James Foster.
