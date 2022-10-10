Read full article on original website
Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
Body Found in Vehicle at Taco Bell Parking Lot: Police
Officers in Lincoln, Nebraska, found the body of a 22-year-old man inside a gray sedan. The car had been in the lot for more than a day, according to a Taco Bell employee.
Michigan parents arrested after 1-month-old abused 'from head to toe'
DEARBORN, Mich. (TCD) -- A couple faces charges after their 1-month-old child suffered serious injuries from suspected child abuse. According to a news release from the Dearborn Police Department, on Sept. 29, police and fire department personnel were notified after the victim was brought to a hospital with visible injuries. Police said the injuries were "suspicious in nature," and it was determined the infant had suffered physical abuse.
Charges confirm 47-year-old woman was intoxicated when she struck and killed a pedestrian
After a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, a 47-year-old woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Man killed, car "split in half" in crash at Northern Macomb County intersection
Drugs may have been a factor, according to investigators, in a fatal two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in Northern Macomb County’s Armada.
Public told to stay away from "extremely dangerous" active shooting scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
Police are investigating an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say the active scene is at the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue, east of Telegraph.
Florida Landlord Installed Hidden Cameras in 12-Year-Old Tenant’s Bedroom and Bathroom, Said He Was ‘Fighting His Inner Demons’: Sheriff
A 62-year-old landlord in Florida was arrested after he was allegedly caught using hidden cameras to film and take photographs of a 12-year-old girl inside of her bedroom and bathroom. Bruce Wayne Grady was taken into custody last week and charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism by a person 24 years of age or older on a child less than 16 years of age, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Driver of Corvette killed in crash with box truck in Northern Macomb County
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old Macomb Township man driving a Chevy Corvette crashed into a box truck near 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads around 1:30 p.m.
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Vandals, aged 8 to 13-years-old, caused over $20k worth of property damage to U.P. cultural center: police
Upper Peninsula authorities say a group of four juveniles caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to a community center on a tribal reservation last month.
Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
3 fast food restaurants in St. Paul robbed at gunpoint within an hour
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three fast food restaurants in St. Paul were robbed at gunpoint in less than an hour on Friday night.St. Paul police say a car pulled up to a drive-thru window at the Wendy's on the 600 block of University Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, a group entered a Subway on the 800 block of Selby Avenue and robbed it.Then around 8 p.m., a car pulled up to a drive-thru and robbed the McDonalds on the 1500 block of University Avenue.St. Paul police did not indicate whether the three incidents were connected. It's unclear how much money was stolen and no one has been arrested.Police say no one was injured.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
13-year-old bicyclist dies after failing to yield in Clinton Twp crash
Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in which a local 13-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. Clinton Twp Police believe the teen failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the driver of the Kia was not at fault.
Michigan man arrested after impersonating sheriff's deputy, detaining bus driver & students
(CBS DETROIT) - A 63-year-old man in Michigan was arrested after he impersonated a sheriff's deputy and detained the driver and students on a school bus.Police say the incident happened at about 4:20 p.m.A Hales Community Schools bus stopped to let students exit at the South Branch Fire Department.The bus driver then discovered a student had a bloody nose as he exited the bus, so he pulled into the parking lot to see if the student needed medical attention and if an assault had happened.As the driver was trying to determine what had happened, a man approached him and said he was an Iosco County sheriff's deputy.The suspect detained the driver and students for almost 20 minutes before troopers arrived.Police say the suspect was lodged at the Ogemaw County Jail but has since been released on bond. According to police, he has not been arraigned yet.
Serial 'Peeping Tom' arrested after attempting to flee Warren police on bicycle
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after Warren police say he was loitering in residents’ backyards and looking into windows over the last week.
24-Year-Old Man Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Handy Township (Livingston County, MI)
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bicycle crash at the intersection of Nicholson Road and Van Order Road in Handy Township on Friday at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
