ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Michigan State women’s soccer enjoying major success

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’d be hard pressed to find a hotter team on Michigan State’s campus currently than Jeff Hosler’s women’s soccer team. Since a scoreless draw at home to Oakland back in early September, Hosler’s club has put things together. The Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartans need to win Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six games down, six games to go for Michigan State’s football team. For any hope, the final six games the Spartans need to win Saturday in my view. A loss is worth two losses because MSU will be a huge underdog in the next game at Michigan.
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt shares takeaways from Michigan’s win at Indiana

Michigan had a lot to celebrate on Saturday. The Wolverines took down Indiana 31-10, and although it was not their best performance, the win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022. With the win, Michigan advanced to 6-0 on the season, but dropped in the AP Top 25 to No. 5.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Women’s Soccer Ranked in National Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team is ranked 15th in this week’s national poll, the first time the MSU women’s team has been ranked since 2009. MSU has a 10-1-4 season record with four straight victories. The Spartans host Indiana at 7pm Thursday, coming off a 2-0 win at home Sunday against Michigan.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
WILX-TV

Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s November 11th aircraft carrier basketball game in San Diego against Gonzaga will tip off at 6:30pm Michigan time. That’s 3:30pm on the West Coast. It’s the second time MSU has played in the setting. The Spartans open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo begins his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason

Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials for the Lansing School District say at Everett has forfeited its Friday, October 14 game against DeWitt. The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game. The district would not elaborate as to the specific reasons and only cited “a lack of eligible players […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Msu
WILX-TV

DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
DEWITT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
High School Football PRO

Jackson, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Addison High School football team will have a game with East Jackson High School on October 12, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy