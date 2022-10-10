Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
saturdaytradition.com
Dana Altman, Oregon hoops head coach, throws shade at Michigan entering 2022-23 season
Dana Altman is not waiting for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season to throw some shade at Michigan. The head coach at Oregon addressed one topic regarding the Wolverines during a Monday press conference. Following a practice for the Ducks, Altman was asked if Michigan will ever be...
WILX-TV
Michigan State women’s soccer enjoying major success
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’d be hard pressed to find a hotter team on Michigan State’s campus currently than Jeff Hosler’s women’s soccer team. Since a scoreless draw at home to Oakland back in early September, Hosler’s club has put things together. The Spartans...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN sets game time for Michigan State's Armed Forces Classic showdown vs. Gonzaga
A unique date and venue are set for the 2022-23 college basketball season. ESPN recently announced its game time for Gonzaga and Michigan State; which will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day. The matchup is set for Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m....
WILX-TV
In My View: Spartans need to win Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six games down, six games to go for Michigan State’s football team. For any hope, the final six games the Spartans need to win Saturday in my view. A loss is worth two losses because MSU will be a huge underdog in the next game at Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt shares takeaways from Michigan’s win at Indiana
Michigan had a lot to celebrate on Saturday. The Wolverines took down Indiana 31-10, and although it was not their best performance, the win made the Wolverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022. With the win, Michigan advanced to 6-0 on the season, but dropped in the AP Top 25 to No. 5.
WILX-TV
MSU Women’s Soccer Ranked in National Poll
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team is ranked 15th in this week’s national poll, the first time the MSU women’s team has been ranked since 2009. MSU has a 10-1-4 season record with four straight victories. The Spartans host Indiana at 7pm Thursday, coming off a 2-0 win at home Sunday against Michigan.
WILX-TV
Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s November 11th aircraft carrier basketball game in San Diego against Gonzaga will tip off at 6:30pm Michigan time. That’s 3:30pm on the West Coast. It’s the second time MSU has played in the setting. The Spartans open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo begins his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason
Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials for the Lansing School District say at Everett has forfeited its Friday, October 14 game against DeWitt. The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game. The district would not elaborate as to the specific reasons and only cited “a lack of eligible players […]
Saginaw-area football teams trending up, with Week 7 rankings
The Michigan high school football season heads into its final two regular-season games, with teams fighting for playoff spots and conference titles. Check Saginaw-area teams that are trending up heading into the end of the regular season, with rankings going into Week 8.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Michigan Game Could be Start of Something Great or Awful
The parallels are striking for Penn State. In 1994, Penn State won its first five games. Then, it had a bye week, and its first opponent coming out of the bye was Michigan in Ann Arbor. Penn State was ranked highly at the time, coming into the Michigan game No....
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker gives update on Jaden Mangham's status following collision in Week 6
Mel Tucker had positive news to share after an ugly incident from Week 6. Michigan State’s true freshman safety Jaden Mangham suffered a scary collision during the first quarter of the game against Ohio State. During Monday’s press conference Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker provided a positive update...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
WILX-TV
Transgender coach at Lansing Community College breaks down barriers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Layne Ingram went from the Waverly High School basketball team to a top 10 scorer at the University of Michigan. His run in maize and blue took him to the WNBA, and then back to Lansing Community College to coach. “For me, I always knew that...
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Tag-team touchdown pass
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. This week, we go back to Friday’s Olivet vs. Lakewood game. Olivet is once again the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference champion and the Eagles were sharp in their 42-7 win over Lakewood. It was quite a...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Michigan makes big push to recruit election workers
Michigan election leaders are asking voters to step up and dedicate time to work the polls on Election Day.
Jackson, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
