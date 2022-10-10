Read full article on original website
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title
TPS takes a stand against State BOE resolution, stating Title IX invalidation. It's a "perfect 10" weather day, though wind and storm chances are ramping up for the midweek. Dan Smith has the details.
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city
Updated: 8 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City River Wall is in the home stretch. The statement piece is painted on dozens of ADM grain silos along the Maumee River near the DiSalle Bridge. After more than a year of painting, it will be finished this week. The mural has truly...
Local pizza-maker named top finalist in national pizza making contest
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — October is National Pizza Month and with over 94% of Americans consuming pizza regularly, it's safe to say demand is high for and orders most likely are, too. That means there have to be some pretty fast pizza makers out there. One local restaurant manager is...
Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday
On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.
Toledo police release 911 calls from shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium
Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Displaying Of Eyes Of Freedom Memorial
FAIR BOARD … Fulton County Fair Board hears updates of the upcoming Spooktacular, scheduled at the fairgrounds October 13 through October 16. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Fulton County Fair Board began their meeting at 7:00 p.m. on October 6 in Fulton Hall. Following a call to order the...
‘We won’t Black down’ bus is slated to stop in Toledo during National Bus Tour
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Black Voters Matters National Bus is making a stop in the Glass City on Wednesday. The Get Out The Vote Rally is part of Ohio Unity’s Black Voter Empowerment Campaign and Black Voters Matter. The rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30...
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
Updated: 40 minutes ago. The University of Toledo celebrated Founders Day on...
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
Finds in the 419 - Country Lane Tree Farm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures out to Genoa for a tour of a local farm featuring a variety of animals including kissing llamas. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio
Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
Dine in the 419: Crust
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Right in the heart of Whitehouse, the owners of The Whitehouse Inn decided to open up something new across the street. Crust Pizzeria has a big-city vibe in this small town. It also has a geometrical equation that just makes sense. If the box is square,...
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
Victims of Whitmer HS shooting identified, community recovering | WTOL 11 Team coverage, 6 p.m.
Toledo police identified three people Monday who were shot three days prior at a high school football game. A witness describes first instincts when chaos rang out.
