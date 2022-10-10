ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

CBS Sports

Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action

The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Yardbarker

Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League

Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Omonia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Having avoided a major scare against their opponents in Nicosia last week, Manchester United host Omonia at Old Trafford.Neil Lennon’s side held a surprise lead at half-time and it took the introduction of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to kick Manchester United into gear.Rashford’s double either side of a Martial goal ensured that Erik ten Hag avoided suffering a major blow as he aims to guide his side out of the group.The Dutch manager will be hopeful of a more straightforward evening back on home turf.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:When and where is it?Manchester...
theScore

5 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League rumbles on with Matchday 4 this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. Well, it turns out the win over Maccabi Haifa in last week's reverse fixture wasn't the beginning of a grand resurgence for Juventus. If anything, the victory in Turin simply masked the glaring issues that continue to drag the club down. The Israeli opposition exposed them all Tuesday.
theScore

Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen to cruise into Champions League last 16

Plzen, Czech Republic, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16. Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
UEFA

