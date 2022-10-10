Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action
The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
Lionel Messi looks stone-faced as he watches Mbappe net for PSG hours after ‘demanding January transfer’
LIONEL MESSI looked on stony-faced in the stands as Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG - hours after reportedly demanding to leave. Messi's smiling and contented demeanour alongside wife Antonela appeared to change dramatically with Mbappe's penalty opener in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League home draw with Benfica. The Argentinian legend sat...
Jesse Lingard DROPPED by Nottingham Forest as Steve Cooper axes ex-Man Utd ace after signing new contract to 2025
JESSE LINGARD has been DROPPED from the Nottingham Forest team to face Aston Villa on Monday night. The ex-Manchester United star, 29, signed for the newly-promoted side this summer. But along with the rest of the squad, Lingard has failed to make an impression on the top flight this season.
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
ESPN
17-year-old Alyssa Thompson might be the USWNT's future after her debut vs. England, but there's no rush
Alyssa Thompson remembers getting the text message: U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski wanted to talk. She could not call him for a few hours, however. It was, after all, a school day. When Thompson finally called Andonovski after her high school classes that day in late September,...
MLS・
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea
The former Blue is ready for a worthy battle at the San Siro.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
Yardbarker
Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League
Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
Report: Thiago Silva Speaks On Chelsea Future And New Contract
Thiago Silva has opened up on his new contract and his Chelsea future.
Sporting News
Rangers vs. Liverpool result, highlights and analysis as Mohamed Salah nets fastest Champions League hat-trick
Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool earned a confidence-boosting 7-1 win over Rangers. The Egyptian netted three goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds after emerging from the bench to help the Reds keep their European campaign on track. In truth, the game...
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
Kane determined to prove people wrong and deliver Champions League goals
It was interesting that when Harry Kane launched his charitable foundation on Monday, with the aim to transform the conversation around mental health, he brought up his release by Arsenal as an eight-year-old. The Tottenham and England striker has not hidden the detail; it is a part of his story...
Barcelona v Inter Milan: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
Barcelona host Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match which could involve a number of Liverpool targets.
Is Manchester United vs Omonia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Having avoided a major scare against their opponents in Nicosia last week, Manchester United host Omonia at Old Trafford.Neil Lennon’s side held a surprise lead at half-time and it took the introduction of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to kick Manchester United into gear.Rashford’s double either side of a Martial goal ensured that Erik ten Hag avoided suffering a major blow as he aims to guide his side out of the group.The Dutch manager will be hopeful of a more straightforward evening back on home turf.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:When and where is it?Manchester...
BBC
Marc Skinner: Manchester United boss says players and coaches must 'call out misbehaviour' after NWSL report
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says coaches and players must continue to "call out misbehaviour" following an investigation into abuse in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The investigation, published earlier this month, found abuse "had become systemic" in the United States' NWSL. Skinner, who coached Orlando Pride before taking...
theScore
5 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League rumbles on with Matchday 4 this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. Well, it turns out the win over Maccabi Haifa in last week's reverse fixture wasn't the beginning of a grand resurgence for Juventus. If anything, the victory in Turin simply masked the glaring issues that continue to drag the club down. The Israeli opposition exposed them all Tuesday.
theScore
Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen to cruise into Champions League last 16
Plzen, Czech Republic, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16. Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter
On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores After Roberto Firmino Magic - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool have turned the game on its head after going 1-0 down within 20 minutes. A Roberto Firmino masterclass has been the main reason to why The Teds find themselves ahead. The Brazilian magician got the equaliser after finishing off a wonderful corner by Kostas Tsimikas. He then added a ...
