Golf Digest
2022 Zozo Championship tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
The PGA Tour and a strong contingent of tour pros will make their way to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan this week for the fourth edition of the Zozo Championship. The lone PGA Tour event played in Japan features a 78-man field, four rounds and no cut. One...
Golf.com
A heroic triple bogey, LIV’s shifting strategy, Tiger Woods’ surprise showing | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re considering adding a cut halfway through the column, so the MF Tour is better positioned for world ranking points. Let’s get to it!. An intriguing hodgepodge of golf action this week — let’s fork through it with a rousing round...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Zozo Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now
Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995. Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles. ...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson thanks Paulina Gretzky as he picks up $18m bonus
When Dustin Johnson joined LIV Golf in June, resigning from the PGA Tour in the process, he would have been licking his chops at the prize money on offer. He reportedly signed a multi-year deal north of $100m with Greg Norman's breakaway tour and he was set to be competing in fields of only 48 players with players we're sure he has never heard of.
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Golf Digest
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'
Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors
PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
Golf.com
Ping scores major gear upset in Las Vegas | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tour launches can be hit-or-miss. Depending on the product an equipment manufacturer is releasing, it could take weeks before players are comfortable enough with a new driver or iron set to pull the trigger in competition.
CBS Sports
2022 Zozo Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
After a month in the United States, the PGA Tour makes its way out of the country to Chiba, Japan, for the 2022 Zozo Championship. Only the fourth playing in tournament history, the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club saw Tiger Woods capture his 82nd victory, tying Sam Snead for most in Tour history.
CBS Sports
2022 Zozo Championship predictions, expert picks, odds, field rankings, golf best bets in Japan
Through three events of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, golf fans have been spoiled with late-tournament theatrics. Dramatic 72nd-hole victories from Max Homa and Tom Kim have been accompanied by a playoff triumph from Mackenzie Hughes in the first month of action. The 2022 Zozo Championship will look to follow suit this week in Chiba, Japan, where native son Hideki Matsuyama claimed the title a season ago.
2022 Zozo Championship Predictions: Winners, Sleepers, Busts, and Holes to Watch at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Breaking down the 2022 Zozo Championship with our golf experts Luke Norris and Jack Dougherty. The post 2022 Zozo Championship Predictions: Winners, Sleepers, Busts, and Holes to Watch at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia
Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70. Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $1,980,000. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: The critical transition factor
In my opinion, one of the most misunderstood areas of the golf swing is the transition from backswing to downswing, but I don’t read much on this in the golf publications. I think this critical part of the swing is even more important on less-than-full wedge shots — those partial shots from 60-90 yards on into your green-side scoring shots.
Column: LIV Golf shouldn’t wait much longer on world ranking
In this contentious year of disruption and hyperbole, the raw numbers would suggest the global golf space is big enough to share. The PGA Tour had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking competing last week in Las Vegas. LIV Golf also had 12 of the top 50 in the world playing in Bangkok.
Defending Zozo champ Hideki Matsuyama pledges allegiance to PGA Tour, supports OWGR points for LIV Golf
Hideki Matsuyama is back home in his native Japan to defend his title at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship. He won in storybook fashion a year ago, shooting a final-round 5-under 65 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba to claim the title by five strokes. The 2021...
Nicklaus worried big purses will minimize other tournaments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jack Nicklaus is as curious as anyone how the new PGA Tour schedule will work with $20 million purses at 10 elevated tournaments, and The Players Championship at $25 million. And that doesn’t include what the majors will do. The Memorial is one of the elevated tournaments, no surprise because the tournament Nicklaus built has long been one of the premier events this side of a major with an ideal spot on the schedule between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. His biggest concern is it will create what amounts to two tours, and he said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan “has a little work to do to figure out how to make it work.” “I’m not sure what to make of it yet,” Nicklaus said last week at Timuquana Country Club. “I think the tour was going to get there, but the LIV thing pushed them. That’s pretty obvious. What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers. All of a sudden the other tournaments become feeders.”
Golf Digest
As 10 Epson Tour players lock up 2023 LPGA cards, the odd woman out has a feeling of déjà vu
Bailey Tardy knows what happens now, but it doesn’t make the situation any less frustrating. There is nothing that can truly ease the disappointment of being the odd player out when you’re trying to secure an LPGA Tour card. Tardy, 26, finished third on Sunday at Epson Tour’s...
