Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
WFMZ-TV Online
City leaders want community center in Southside Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A major announcement came Wednesday for the city of Bethlehem. City leaders say Bethlehem is undergoing an economic and cultural renaissance, and now they want it to have a community center on the Southside. Winston Alozie, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem, says...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters, civilians honored for rescue in Reading fire
READING, Pa. — In a ceremony appropriate for Fire Prevention Week, the Reading Department of Fire & Rescue Services issued commendations for the rescue of a female civilian from the third floor of 417 N. 11th St. on July 19. Lt. Steven Ginder and firefighters Kurtis Knauss, David Rottmann,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA, lawmaker call for closure of Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Local officials are calling for the closure of local corrections center
Berks County DA John Adams was among the officials calling for the closure of the Wernersville Community Corrections Center at a press conference today. Tom Rader will have more. Reading High School’s girl tennis team is riding high after taking home a county championship. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Children, workers rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scary scenes at an Allentown daycare Tuesday morning as a carbon monoxide leak sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in the city responded to Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, off of S. Fourth Street on the city's South Side, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County OKs $3M for Coca-Cola Park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners gave its final approval for up to $3 million to fund additions and improvements at Coca-Cola Park. The renovations, which are being mandated by Major League Baseball, need to be completed by April 2023...
WFMZ-TV Online
Questions loom about future of Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center
EASTON, Pa. – The staff at Northampton County's youth detention facility is close to falling under 25% of what is needed, and one county commissioner said Wednesday that the value of having the Juvenile Justice Center should be reviewed. "At some point, we're going to have to analyze whether...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Some children still hospitalized after CO leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some children who got sick from a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare in Allentown are still in the hospital Wednesday. Some are receiving advanced treatment at hospitals in Philadelphia. Those children were flown down so they could receive hyperbaric oxygen. Lehigh Valley Health Network says it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown teacher fired after attending Jan. 6 rally wants lawsuit moved to federal court
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown teacher who was fired after attending a Jan. 6 rally wants his lawsuit moved to federal court. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, says he was wrongfully terminated and is suing over his right to free speech. Moorehead originally filed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Area High School teacher dies
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
WFMZ-TV Online
How to protect yourself from being hurt by carbon monoxide
We're hearing from people pushing for change in the wake of a carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown daycare, that sent 28 children and four adults to the hospital. Advocates said it takes common sense and better laws to protect children and the people that care for them. We spoke with a mother named Nikki Zellner, who said her children went through an eerily similar experience at a daycare in Virginia Beach just two years ago. Like in Allentown, her kids' daycare did not have carbon monoxide detectors. Zellner watched the coverage in horror, remembering her own experience in 2020.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plan for new Popeyes gets tabled by Allentown Planning Commission
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of I-78 in Berks reopens after tractor-trailer fire
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — Interstate 78 reopened Tuesday evening, several hours after a tractor-trailer erupted in flames, closing a miles' long stretch of the westbound lanes and leading to a massive backup of traffic. State police said the fire broke out in a construction zone in Greenwich Township, Berks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading council hears plan for land bank to fight blight
READING, Pa. — At Monday's meeting of its committee of the whole, the Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible creation of a land bank for the city. Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities...
Comments / 0