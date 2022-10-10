We're hearing from people pushing for change in the wake of a carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown daycare, that sent 28 children and four adults to the hospital. Advocates said it takes common sense and better laws to protect children and the people that care for them. We spoke with a mother named Nikki Zellner, who said her children went through an eerily similar experience at a daycare in Virginia Beach just two years ago. Like in Allentown, her kids' daycare did not have carbon monoxide detectors. Zellner watched the coverage in horror, remembering her own experience in 2020.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO