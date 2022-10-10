ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City leaders want community center in Southside Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A major announcement came Wednesday for the city of Bethlehem. City leaders say Bethlehem is undergoing an economic and cultural renaissance, and now they want it to have a community center on the Southside. Winston Alozie, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem, says...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters, civilians honored for rescue in Reading fire

READING, Pa. — In a ceremony appropriate for Fire Prevention Week, the Reading Department of Fire & Rescue Services issued commendations for the rescue of a female civilian from the third floor of 417 N. 11th St. on July 19. Lt. Steven Ginder and firefighters Kurtis Knauss, David Rottmann,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DA, lawmaker call for closure of Wernersville CCC

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Children, workers rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scary scenes at an Allentown daycare Tuesday morning as a carbon monoxide leak sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in the city responded to Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, off of S. Fourth Street on the city's South Side, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County OKs $3M for Coca-Cola Park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners gave its final approval for up to $3 million to fund additions and improvements at Coca-Cola Park. The renovations, which are being mandated by Major League Baseball, need to be completed by April 2023...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some children still hospitalized after CO leak at Allentown daycare

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some children who got sick from a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare in Allentown are still in the hospital Wednesday. Some are receiving advanced treatment at hospitals in Philadelphia. Those children were flown down so they could receive hyperbaric oxygen. Lehigh Valley Health Network says it...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says

PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Area High School teacher dies

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

How to protect yourself from being hurt by carbon monoxide

We're hearing from people pushing for change in the wake of a carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown daycare, that sent 28 children and four adults to the hospital. Advocates said it takes common sense and better laws to protect children and the people that care for them. We spoke with a mother named Nikki Zellner, who said her children went through an eerily similar experience at a daycare in Virginia Beach just two years ago. Like in Allentown, her kids' daycare did not have carbon monoxide detectors. Zellner watched the coverage in horror, remembering her own experience in 2020.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for new Popeyes gets tabled by Allentown Planning Commission

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stretch of I-78 in Berks reopens after tractor-trailer fire

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — Interstate 78 reopened Tuesday evening, several hours after a tractor-trailer erupted in flames, closing a miles' long stretch of the westbound lanes and leading to a massive backup of traffic. State police said the fire broke out in a construction zone in Greenwich Township, Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading council hears plan for land bank to fight blight

READING, Pa. — At Monday's meeting of its committee of the whole, the Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible creation of a land bank for the city. Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities...
READING, PA

