Willow Makes 'SNL' Debut, Performs "Curious/Furious" And "Ur A Stranger"

By Amber Corrine
 2 days ago

Willow Smith gave her hard-rocking solo debut with a live performance on Saturday Night Live . Over the weekend (Oct. 8), she performed her singles, “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger.” The two tracks hail from her fifth studio album Coping Mechanism which was released on Friday.

Ahead of her SNL debut, the 21-year-old spoke with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about preparing for her first solo television debut since appearing alongside Camila Cabello earlier this year.

“I’m honestly really, really surprised that I’m going to be on ‘SNL’ twice in one year, five months apart,” she said. “That’s crazy. I’m really excited. I’m nervous obviously, because being with Camila — a really, really good friend of mine — there’s that feeling of comfortability there where you can look across the stage and be like, ‘Girl, we’re in this together. We’re doing this.’ I’m not baring my soul alone on the stage.”

She added, “But now it’s going to be me baring my soul alone on the stage, and I’m just so grateful and so excited, but also sh*tting my pants slightly.”

In 2021, Willow released her fourth album Lately I Feel Everything . The LP boasted features from artists Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr and Ayla Tesler-Mabe.

Willow Smith Recalls Mother Jada's Challenges As A Black Rock Singer

Willow also opened up about being a Black woman in the rock space for her cover story back in August with Billboard . The splitting image of Jada Pinkett-Smith shared how her former-rockstar mother exposed her to the dark side of being in a predominately-white music genre. The actress was once a part of the Black nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom.

“There were a lot of racist and sexist people that she had to deal with who were very vocal about the fact that they were racist and sexist,” Willow recalled. “I got to see people get very rowdy and say some things that you should never hear somebody say to your own mother.”

As the young star has come into her own in the rock space, she’s continued to be booked and busy. Willow was recently scheduled to open for Billie Eilish on her Happier Than Ever Tour before having to cancel. According to Smith, production constraints caused her to pull out.

Check out Willow’s live SNL performances for “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” above and below.

