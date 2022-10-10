Read full article on original website
KWTX
‘It’s the next Khan Academy’: Two high school seniors create a powerful, free study resource for medical students
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas high school students are working to create a medical database that’s free to anyone. The pair became inspired during the COVID-19 pandemic and have spent ample time bringing their medical vision to life. Jahongir Karim, a Lake Belton High School student, and...
Nolanville firefighters fired after voicing concerns to 25 News
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue is a volunteer fire department located in Nolanville & for the past few months, Nolanville’s police chief has been the acting president of the department’s board.
brownwoodnews.com
Tuna Trophy awarded after successful National Night Out
The block party at 2308 Elizabeth Drive, hosted by Heath and Amanda Bundick, is the 2022 winner of the Traveling Tuna Trophy. A canned tuna drive is held each year in conjunction with National Night Out block parties – which took place Tuesday night – to benefit Good Samaritan Ministries, as neighborhood parties annually compete to win the traveling tuna trophy.
brownwoodnews.com
Virtual Genealogy Lock-In slated for Oct. 21
The Pecan Valley Genealogical Society will have a Virtual Genealogy Lock-In at the Brownwood Genealogy and History Library at 213 Broadway Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. You may come and leave as you wish.
Gatesville Messenger
City focuses on code enforcement issues
It’s a never-ending battle. To help address code enforcement issues — whether related to an excess of junk or high grass and weeds on a property or substandard structures that can house vagrants or vermin — the city of Gatesville employs two code enforcement officers. Their jobs are different, but sometimes overlap.
fox44news.com
Bosque County Investigates School Threat
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriffs Office deputies are currently investigating a reported threat against school safety made by a student of Walnut Springs ISD. The student has been identified and is cooperating with investigators regarding the complaint. Bosque County PD is investigating this case.
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
brownwoodnews.com
Early City Council discusses financial strategies for next steps on Town Center projects
The Early City Council first considered the minutes for the last meeting held on September 13, 2022, and as there were no citizens comments to the Council, the Early City Council moved to discuss new business. The first item on this agenda was for the council to consider approving Resolution...
WacoTrib.com
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Library earns prestigious Texas Book Festival Grant
The Brownwood Library is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a Texas Book Festival Collections Enhancement grant! With this grant, Brownwood Library will purchase additional children’s non-fiction titles. Circulation of children’s non-fiction material has been one of the fastest growing sections of the Brownwood Library. Even...
KWTX
Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next week, registering your new vehicle or renewing your vehicle registration will include a review to find any outstanding tickets and fines owed by the car owner. On Wednesday, October 12, Bell County announced its new Scofflaw Program will go into effect on Tuesday, October...
KWTX
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved KWTX weatherman Rusty Garrett, 67, who retired in 2019 after 30 years at Channel 10, but continues to anchor weekend mornings, has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and in true “Rusty style,” he’s finding a way to find sunshine in the rain.
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Howard Payne University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court nominees. The students will be featured on a float during the Stinger Spectacular parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Later that day, the Homecoming Court will be crowned during halftime at HPU’s football game versus Southwestern University at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.
KWTX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
KWTX
Waco Commercial fire spreading to brush could have lengthened response time, officials say
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One hour – that’s how long it took to put out Monday night’s fire at a recycling facility in Waco. Eight fire engines, two area trucks and seven support vehicles all responded to the fire. Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said that’s why...
brownwoodnews.com
PVRW to host Railroad Commissioner Chairman Oct. 19 at Brownwood Country Club
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially invites the community to attend this month’s meeting with Texas Chairman of the Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian as our special speaker. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brownwood Country Club. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member to attend. Help us give our Texas Railroad Commissioner Chairman a big Brownwood welcome!
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Zenaido Camacho Jr., Mexicano Trailblazer, to be honored
The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to Dr. Zenaido Camacho, Jr., the first Mexicano to earn a doctoral degree in chemistry in the United States. Camacho, the son of Mexican immigrants who settled in Brownwood in the late 1920s, attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1960. He learned to play baseball and football in the streets and basketball in back yards. He played football for Central Elementary School, where TSTC is presently located. Football games were played at Wiggins Park, homefield of the Central Tigers.
