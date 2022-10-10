ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

Tuna Trophy awarded after successful National Night Out

The block party at 2308 Elizabeth Drive, hosted by Heath and Amanda Bundick, is the 2022 winner of the Traveling Tuna Trophy. A canned tuna drive is held each year in conjunction with National Night Out block parties – which took place Tuesday night – to benefit Good Samaritan Ministries, as neighborhood parties annually compete to win the traveling tuna trophy.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Virtual Genealogy Lock-In slated for Oct. 21

The Pecan Valley Genealogical Society will have a Virtual Genealogy Lock-In at the Brownwood Genealogy and History Library at 213 Broadway Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. You may come and leave as you wish.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Education
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Brownwood, TX
Education
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Education
Gatesville Messenger

City focuses on code enforcement issues

It’s a never-ending battle. To help address code enforcement issues — whether related to an excess of junk or high grass and weeds on a property or substandard structures that can house vagrants or vermin — the city of Gatesville employs two code enforcement officers. Their jobs are different, but sometimes overlap.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bosque County Investigates School Threat

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriffs Office deputies are currently investigating a reported threat against school safety made by a student of Walnut Springs ISD. The student has been identified and is cooperating with investigators regarding the complaint. Bosque County PD is investigating this case.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tstc#Advanced Emt
WacoTrib.com

Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district

A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WACO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Library earns prestigious Texas Book Festival Grant

The Brownwood Library is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a Texas Book Festival Collections Enhancement grant! With this grant, Brownwood Library will purchase additional children’s non-fiction titles. Circulation of children’s non-fiction material has been one of the fastest growing sections of the Brownwood Library. Even...
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

HPU announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Howard Payne University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court nominees. The students will be featured on a float during the Stinger Spectacular parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Later that day, the Homecoming Court will be crowned during halftime at HPU’s football game versus Southwestern University at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KWTX

Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PVRW to host Railroad Commissioner Chairman Oct. 19 at Brownwood Country Club

The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially invites the community to attend this month’s meeting with Texas Chairman of the Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian as our special speaker. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brownwood Country Club. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member to attend. Help us give our Texas Railroad Commissioner Chairman a big Brownwood welcome!
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Dr. Zenaido Camacho Jr., Mexicano Trailblazer, to be honored

The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to Dr. Zenaido Camacho, Jr., the first Mexicano to earn a doctoral degree in chemistry in the United States. Camacho, the son of Mexican immigrants who settled in Brownwood in the late 1920s, attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1960. He learned to play baseball and football in the streets and basketball in back yards. He played football for Central Elementary School, where TSTC is presently located. Football games were played at Wiggins Park, homefield of the Central Tigers.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy