An Izard County woman is looking at three felony charges after authorities allege she attempted to run over her home healthcare aide. According to information filed Monday in Izard County Circuit Court, Tammy G. Boyce, 61, of Melbourne also allegedly told her aide’s employer that she struck the aide’s vehicle with her own vehicle. Boyce is also accused of telling the employer that she would strike the aide “in the head with a hammer.”

MELBOURNE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO