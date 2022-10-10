Read full article on original website
KTLO
Aggravated assault on home health aide leads to felony charges for Izard County woman
An Izard County woman is facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after an altercation with her home health care aide. According to the probable cause affidavit, 61-year-old Tammy Boyce of Melbourne, said she struck the victim’s vehicle after they refused to leave the property. Officers on the scene later confirmed that the victim as there in a professional capacity for home health care.
whiterivernow.com
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
KTLO
Independence County man charged with assault on hospital staff
An Independence County man is facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges upon a law enforcement officer after authorities were dispatched to the White River Emergency Room for a physical fight between a doctor and patient was in progress. 41-year-old Adam Scott Dale was restrained on the hallway floor of...
Kait 8
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended with him slamming into a pole. Arkansas State Police said the incident started around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge. A trooper attempted to stop...
whiterivernow.com
Melbourne woman accused of attempting to run over healthcare aide
An Izard County woman is looking at three felony charges after authorities allege she attempted to run over her home healthcare aide. According to information filed Monday in Izard County Circuit Court, Tammy G. Boyce, 61, of Melbourne also allegedly told her aide’s employer that she struck the aide’s vehicle with her own vehicle. Boyce is also accused of telling the employer that she would strike the aide “in the head with a hammer.”
Kait 8
Woman arrested after leaving child in car with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Fulton County woman after they said she left her child and a bag of meth in her car during a visit with her parole officer. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 49-year-old Nikkie Camp met with her probation and parole officer. According...
Kait 8
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
KATV
Jonesboro multi-county car chase ends in an accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our news content partners at Region 8 News released information Tuesday about a multi-county car chase. The Randolph County Sheriff Bell told Region 8 News there was a chase that started near Walnut Ridge and ended on Highway 67 south of Pocahontas. According to the...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 7 on State Highway 263 in rural Stone County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Paydan Biram Stewart, 24,...
Kait 8
Crews installing all-way stop signs at busy Jonesboro intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash is resulting in temporary stop signs until the traffic light can be repaired. According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, temporary “all-way stop” or “4-way stop” stop signs are being installed at the Parker Road and Southwest Drive intersection.
neareport.com
$750,000 BJA Adult Drug Court Discretionary grant received by Craighead County
Craighead County has received a $750,000 BJA Adult Drug Court Discretionary federal grant to help enrich its county mental health court program, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day announced on October 11, 2022. The grant, issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, was awarded over four years, beginning Oct. 1, 2022,...
ucanews.live
Prosecuting attorney talks criminal justice in Conway
The Prosecuting Attorney for Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District, Carol Crews, spoke to students about the role the prosecutor’s office plays in the criminal justice system on Oct. 4 in McCastlain Hall. Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. In 2018, Crews became the...
KTLO
Midway juvenile injured after running into road, getting struck by vehicle
A Midway juvenile was injured after running into the roadway and being struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon. The seven-year-old female was transported to Baxter Health with what were termed suspected minor injuries. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Trenton...
suntimesnews.com
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
KTLO
Identities sought for 2 accused of breaking into boat dock
Two suspects are being sought in the alleged break-in of a private boat dock on Norfork Lake during the weekend. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female. The two allegedly went through a closed private gate...
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
neareport.com
Vote to decide future of Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library
Craighead County voters have an important choice on the upcoming ballot with regard to the library’s funding. Either voters continue things as they are or they cut the funding in half. And like in most disagreements, each side raises valid points while somehow finding a way to ignore the...
Kait 8
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is returning to Jonesboro. Owner/operator Ryan Shelton said Wednesday the new restaurant will be located in the former Murdock’s Catfish building, 1820 South Main St. While he does not yet...
