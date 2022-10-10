Read full article on original website
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
The company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old to an endorsement deal.
Magic Johnson has finally revealed why he left the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson, who's one of the best players in franchise history, was given an executive role with the team in 2016 when Jeanie Buss was the controlling owner of the team. He only lasted two years in that role...
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game. It turns out that Parsons feels the same. Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon. "We won’t call this but we’ll call...
Four-time NBA champion and 2000 NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal has sent out a cryptic message reiterating his wish to invest in an NBA team, after rebuffing reports earlier this month that he wanted to buy the Phoenix Suns. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” the eight-time All-NBA...
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season. Green, who recently punched...
LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. is still a year away from being eligible for the NBA. But he's no longer too young to get his hands on a lucrative Nike deal. On Monday, Nike Basketball announced that Bronny James was one of five new student-athletes joining the "Nike family." Bronny joins Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Haley Jones, Camden High School's DJ Wagner and Sierra Canyon's Juju Watkins as the newest members of Nike.
Last week, TMZ obtained footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. That video immediately went viral. In the clip, Green walks up to Poole to say something. After Poole shoves Green, the veteran forward responds with a haymaker. Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, shared her thoughts on this...
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Nike announced some big student-athlete signings on Monday, including Bronny James. Bronny James, the son of the legendary NBA star, has officially signed with the brand. The 2023 recruit, a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon in California, could skip college and play professionally. It's unclear if he's a legitimate NBA prospect, but Nike clearly thinks highly of the prospect.
Davante Adams shoving a cameraman was the major story following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for his actions, and the star wide receiver may face discipline from the NFL. Now, there's a new angle of the incident available on social media. In...
Late Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that Draymond Green will return to the team on Thursday. Green announced he would be taking some time away from the team after video surfaced of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. The video quickly went viral on social media, leading many to wonder what Green's punishment would be.
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has cleared the air with Deion Sanders following their run-in last weekend. Robinson Jr. and Sanders had a brief confrontation during their postgame handshake, with Robinson rejecting a hug from the Jackson State head coach. During an appearance on ESPN this week, Robinson...
