LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. is still a year away from being eligible for the NBA. But he's no longer too young to get his hands on a lucrative Nike deal. On Monday, Nike Basketball announced that Bronny James was one of five new student-athletes joining the "Nike family." Bronny joins Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Haley Jones, Camden High School's DJ Wagner and Sierra Canyon's Juju Watkins as the newest members of Nike.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO