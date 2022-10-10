ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are finally through the rainy season!. According to the National Weather Service, the rainy season across the Tampa Bay area runs from May 25 to Oct 10. Our friends to the south across southwest Florida have a bit longer of a rainy season from May 15 to Oct 15. The four months between June and September produce around 55 to 70 percent of our annual rainfall.

