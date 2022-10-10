ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10NEWS

Hurricane Ian brings tons of microplastics onto Florida coasts

TAMPA, Fla. — Many changes are being discovered in the wake of Hurricane Ian's brutal lashing along Florida's coasts. It's being found that one of the costs of being hit by a Category 4 hurricane is the result of lots of microplastics. Florida Today reported that Ian brought countless...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Attorney general: 25 people charged in fentanyl trafficking operation

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials announced Wednesday that 25 people had been charged with more than 60 first-degree felonies linked to drug trafficking and other violent crimes. Moody linked many of the suspected traffickers to a Mexican drug cartel...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 105 in wake of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There is now a total to 105...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Debate between DeSantis, Crist rescheduled

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The gubernatorial debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 24. The TV station hosting the debate, WPEC-TV CBS 12 News in West Palm Beach, announced the schedule change Monday. It says Hurricane Ian's impact on the state forced the postponement.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures

TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Texas Pete hot sauce makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
10NEWS

Shelter pets from Florida are ready for adoption at Seattle Humane

SEATTLE — Seattle Humane welcomed more fuzzy faces to the litter this week as more than 60 cats, dogs and guinea pigs were transported by plane from Florida. The disaster relief flight is helping alleviate the burden on shelters that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. "It's important...
SEATTLE, WA
10NEWS

Rainy season officially ends this week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are finally through the rainy season!. According to the National Weather Service, the rainy season across the Tampa Bay area runs from May 25 to Oct 10. Our friends to the south across southwest Florida have a bit longer of a rainy season from May 15 to Oct 15. The four months between June and September produce around 55 to 70 percent of our annual rainfall.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Did somebody say cold front? More comfortable weather coming this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As our neighbors to the north flaunt their fall foliage and crisp October temperatures, there has been very little sign of fall in Florida. Then again, this is nothing unexpected but a taste of fall is certainly something to look forward to after Tampa Bay's hottest summer on record.
TAMPA, FL

