USDA forecasts Florida orange crop at 28M after Ian; smallest production since WWII
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its forecast on Monday for the 2022-23 Florida orange crop that showed 28 million boxes are expected to be produced. This will be the smallest number of boxes produced since World War II following Hurricane Ian's impact through southwestern...
Scientists say mRNA vaccine still safe despite Florida surgeon general's latest guidance
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's surgeon general said men between the ages 18 to 39 should not take the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, which are Pfizer or Moderna. The Florida Department of Health states the benefit of vaccination is "likely outweighed" by cardiac complications for this age group, according to its analysis released this past Friday.
Hurricane Ian brings tons of microplastics onto Florida coasts
TAMPA, Fla. — Many changes are being discovered in the wake of Hurricane Ian's brutal lashing along Florida's coasts. It's being found that one of the costs of being hit by a Category 4 hurricane is the result of lots of microplastics. Florida Today reported that Ian brought countless...
Attorney general: 25 people charged in fentanyl trafficking operation
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials announced Wednesday that 25 people had been charged with more than 60 first-degree felonies linked to drug trafficking and other violent crimes. Moody linked many of the suspected traffickers to a Mexican drug cartel...
DeSantis: Convoy makes its way over temporary Sanibel Causeway fix to bring relief to island
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some people weren't able to survey the damage to their homes since Hurricane Ian washed out major roadways in southwest Florida. After a temporary bridge was built last week for Pine Island, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional relief is coming to Sanibel Island after a portion of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed during the storm.
Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 105 in wake of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There is now a total to 105...
DeSantis: $2.5M in loans to be given to 55 small businesses after Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — As communities across Florida continue relief efforts following Hurricane Ian passing through the state, additional assistance is being given to those hardest hit. During a news conference Monday in Port Charlotte, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first $2.5 million in loans is set to be...
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
Debate between DeSantis, Crist rescheduled
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The gubernatorial debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 24. The TV station hosting the debate, WPEC-TV CBS 12 News in West Palm Beach, announced the schedule change Monday. It says Hurricane Ian's impact on the state forced the postponement.
Jurors set to begin deliberations in penalty trial of Florida school shooter
The jury will decide if Nikolas Cruz will spend life in prison or get the death penalty. Deliberations could last hours or days — no one knows.
Autopsy comes back undetermined in case of Florida mom found dead in Alabama, reports say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Alabama — Six months after a Florida woman was found dead in a shallow grave in St. Clair County, Alabama, a coroner has revealed new information in the case that leaves more questions, according to multiple news outlets. Coroner Dennis Russel told Pensacola News Journal that...
How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures
TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
Texas Pete hot sauce makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in Florida school shooter penalty trial
Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday. Nikolas Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty.
Shelter pets from Florida are ready for adoption at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Seattle Humane welcomed more fuzzy faces to the litter this week as more than 60 cats, dogs and guinea pigs were transported by plane from Florida. The disaster relief flight is helping alleviate the burden on shelters that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. "It's important...
Rainy season officially ends this week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are finally through the rainy season!. According to the National Weather Service, the rainy season across the Tampa Bay area runs from May 25 to Oct 10. Our friends to the south across southwest Florida have a bit longer of a rainy season from May 15 to Oct 15. The four months between June and September produce around 55 to 70 percent of our annual rainfall.
Did somebody say cold front? More comfortable weather coming this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As our neighbors to the north flaunt their fall foliage and crisp October temperatures, there has been very little sign of fall in Florida. Then again, this is nothing unexpected but a taste of fall is certainly something to look forward to after Tampa Bay's hottest summer on record.
Leaving a legacy for generations: The history behind Hispanic Heritage Month
TAMPA, Fla. — No matter where we're from, Hispanic Heritage Month is meant for us to celebrate. It all started in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson created Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded it to 30 days. It begins on Sept. 15 and goes through...
