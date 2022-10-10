Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Company assures Johnson County that election worker data is secure after CEO arrested
The Johnson County Election Office says it has received assurances the personal data of its election workers is secure, after an executive of a company that provides software used by the county to manage election workers was accused of stealing the personal data of election workers in Los Angeles. Johnson...
Wichita Eagle
Teacher told to ditch Pride flag in New York classroom. Now there’s a massive protest
The fight over whether LGBTQ+ symbols have a place in schools has ignited in a Long Island school district. The Connetquot Central School District is accused of forcing a teacher to remove a certain Pride flag she hung in her classroom, but allowing her to keep the traditional rainbow Pride flag on display, according to News12 The Bronx.
Wichita Eagle
Loss of firefighter, dad of twins shatters Georgia community. ‘A hole in many hearts’
A firefighter and father of two twins died suddenly in Georgia, leaving his family, friends and community in mourning. The Newnan Fire Department shared the news of 44-year-old Damien Sorrells’ death on Oct. 11. “Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant’s heart you could ever...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chamber of Commerce opposes Missouri amendment requiring more KCPD funding
The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce has taken a public position opposing an amendment to the Missouri Constitution that would require Kansas City to increase how much it spends on the police department. The measure, known as Amendment 4, will will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot statewide. If...
Wichita Eagle
‘An intervention.’ Kansas lawmaker angered over foster child’s case calls for action
Angered by what she said is happening to a foster child in Gardner, a Kansas lawmaker lashed out at the state’s child welfare agency Tuesday, saying it must be stopped from hurting more kids. Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, called on the Department for Children and Families to...
Wichita Eagle
Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Bruins have added one of the most prominent voices in college football to their expanding bandwagon. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said on "The Joel Klatt Show" that, of the teams that have yet to make a College Football Playoff appearance, No. 11 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is the most likely to clinch a berth this season.
