The Bruins have added one of the most prominent voices in college football to their expanding bandwagon. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said on "The Joel Klatt Show" that, of the teams that have yet to make a College Football Playoff appearance, No. 11 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is the most likely to clinch a berth this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO