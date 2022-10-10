ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor ‘disappointed’ by ‘grossly inflated hotel prices’ for Liverpool Eurovision

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Liverpool’s mayor has expressed “disappointment” as some accommodation prices soared to £4,000 a night as fans flocked to snap up hotel rooms for Eurovision.

Steve Rotheram released a statement on Monday after the Merseyside city was made the host the 2023 contest on behalf of this year’s winners Ukraine.

Since Friday’s announcement, he said accommodation guests have reported seeing their bookings for May 2023 cancelled and then re-published at “grossly inflated prices”.

Mr Rotheram said: “Eurovision is supposed to be an occasion where everybody comes together in the name of peace, love and understanding. It’s a multi-coloured and multi-culture spectacular.

“That is why it is so disappointing to see some businesses in our region, who have jumped at the chance to grossly inflate prices – with some even cancelling existing bookings only to re-advertise the same things at many times the previous price.

“I don’t want anybody to be prevented from visiting our great city region because it’s been made financially restrictive.”

Mr Rotheram said he will be speaking to the hospitality sector about the increase in prices and is hoping for a resolution.

Director for Marketing Liverpool, Chris Brown, also said he was “disappointed in the minority of hoteliers and accommodation owners”.

He highlighted their plan to use places around Liverpool, and in Manchester and Cheshire. Mr Brown said they “will announce more plans in the future”.

Some businesses and locals have also been quick to point out that many in “hospitality” are not “taking the mick” in Liverpool during Eurovision.

Tim Johnson was really pleased when Hanover Hotel McCartneys Bar set aside rooms for six Ukrainian friends to watch Eurovision.

He said: “Even if I can’t get them tickets I wanted them to be here to enjoy our city that weekend as it is their party after all.

“I would like to highlight the good deed of this hotel helping me make it possible to bring them over. It is Ukraine’s party and hopefully as many as possible can make it to the city. To make that happen we need affordable options to be open to them.”

Michael Cox, 42, a manager at Hanover Hotel & McCartneys Bar, said their rooms for Eurovision are still lower than what is on the market and claims they sold triple rooms at £200 before they sold out.

“The prices change all the time,” he said. “That is the natural way but I do not believe in taking the mick.”

Over £4,000-a-night on Booking.com and Airbnb has been listed for May 13, when the final is set to take place.

Nicola Leppert, 39, a business development manager at Harrison’s Bar & Aparthotel, said their business has told customers they will not be putting the price of their apartments up in response to Eurovision’s announcement.

“We are a small family business,” she said. “It just goes against everything we believe in.

“It’s quite a community feel and we never want to rip anyone off.”

When asked what she thinks of others raising their prices, she added: “I think it’s disappointing and not what Liverpool is about I think.”

A spokeswoman for Booking.com said: “At Booking.com we understand that there is huge interest and excitement around the Eurovision Song Contest coming to Liverpool in 2023.

“While hotels and other accommodations are in complete control of the availability and prices they list on Booking.com, if a customer does have any issues with a booking then our customer service team is available 24/7 to support.

“This is a great opportunity for properties in Liverpool to showcase their city and be part of ensuring all fans have a positive experience, which starts when they book their accommodation at a great rate.

“We always actively monitor for any fraudulent activity and can take action as needed, including suspending or removing a property from our platform.”

The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront will host the song contest.

newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
newschain

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard. Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022

A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
RESTAURANTS
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
newschain

Mini-strokes: How to spot the signs even when you think you’re fit and well

Although strokes are more likely as you grow older, they can happen at any age – as former Coronation Street actor Chris Fountain recently discovered. The 35-year-old soap star, who played Tommy Duckworth in Corrie, recently had a mini-stroke (also known as a transient ischaemic attack or TIA). In an Instagram post he wrote: “After waking up unable to speak properly or read aloud, I went to hospital with a suspected mini stroke…”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
