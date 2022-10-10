ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles City Council president apologizes over remarks criticized as racist

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Two Los Angeles City Council council members are facing growing calls to step down from their posts after City Council President Nury Martinez apologized for her own comments and later resigned after audio leaked of three making racist remarks about Black people and other ethnic groups.

During an October 2021 conversation with a union leader, Nury Martinez and councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León made several controversial and racist remarks across a variety of topics, according to the leaked audio.

Amid a conversation about L.A. District Attorney George Gascón, Martinez can be heard saying, ‘F— that guy, he’s with the Blacks,” while she made another racist remark about the Black son of Mike Bonin, a council member.

“And then there’s this white guy, with his little Black kid, who’s misbehaved,” Martinez can be heard saying before she says the child looks “like a little monkey” in Spanish. “They’re raising him like a little white kid, which, I was like, this kid needs a beatdown.”

The group erupted in laughter at her remarks. Martinez later said, “Bonin thinks he’s f— Black.”

The council members and Ron Herrera, the L.A. Labor Federation president at the meeting, later joked about “little” Oaxacan Koreans, which Martinez referred to as “short, dark people.”

The council members also discussed with Herrera how to favorably redistrict so they can stay in office.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the audio of the conversation, which originally leaked on the social media site Reddit before it was taken down.

Martinez apologized for the comments in a statement to CNN. She later issued a statement resigning from her position.

“In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry,” she said to CNN.

Cedillo also apologized to CNN and said he “should have intervened” when the remarks were made.

In a statement to NBC Los Angeles, de León apologized for the “wholly inappropriate” comments.

“I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private. I’ve reached out to that colleague personally,” he said. “On that day, I fell short of the expectations we set for our leaders — and I will hold myself to a higher standard.”

Protesters demonstrated in Los Angeles on Sunday and reportedly marched toward Martinez’s home, according to videos on Twitter, holding up signs and shouting for the council president to immediately step down and resign.

Bonin released a statement on Sunday calling for Martinez, Herrera and de León to resign their positions.

“We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him,” Bonin said. “It’s vile, abhorrent, and utterly disgraceful.”

Gascón also said he was “saddened and disappointed” by the revelations in a Sunday tweet.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) called for Martinez, who is Latino, to resign.

“What we heard transpire during a conversation among our local leaders in the recording released this weekend was appalling, heartbreaking, and simply unacceptable,” NALEO said in a statement. “There is no room for racist language and hateful incendiary rhetoric to coexist with the duties of serving in public office, especially in a place as diverse as the City of Los Angeles.”

Updated at 1:27 p.m.

The Associated Press

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
The Associated Press

Key LA leaders face political fallout for racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three Los Angeles City Council members at the center of a scandal over a recording of racist comments have all had long, influential careers in state and local politics. Those careers are now in jeopardy as Kevin de Leon, Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo face enormous backlash to comments, made nearly a year ago, that were revealed this week. The recording captured a crude conversation between the three council members and a powerful labor union leader that included language to mock their colleagues while discussing the city’s redistricting process. Martinez resigned from the council Monday. De Leon and Cedillo have not resigned, despite calls to do so from numerous groups and politicians, including President Joe Biden.
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Mike Bonin
CBS LA

Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
citywatchla.com

Kevin De Leon - Time to Go

He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
Politics
CBS LA

Councilmembers planned to divide Koreatown, according to leaked discussion

Activists in the diverse and densely populated Koreatown are outraged after hearing the racist remarks from former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez."I see a lot of little short dark people," said Martinez said in the leaked audio obtained by Knock L.A. In the leaked audio, Councilmember Gil Cedillo specified "Oaxacan Koreans" as the "little ones" Martinez was referring to. "The fact that she would target and disparage a particular set of any group is disgusting," said Jamie Penn, president of the Wilshire-Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council. "But such a large group that makes up such a representative of the population of...
