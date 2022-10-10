ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

New study suggests benefits of colonoscopies may be overestimated

By Joseph Choi
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lkWk_0iTNSBhK00

A new study from Europe has found that the benefits of regular colonoscopies in helping reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and death may have been overestimated due to gaps in evidence.

The Nordic-European Initiative on Colorectal Cancer (NordICC) conducted a trial involving nearly 85,000 people between ages 55 and 64. The study sample included people from countries including Poland, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands and was conducted from 2009 to 2014.

The trial participants were randomly assigned to receive invitations to receive colonoscopies or standard care without the screening.

An 18 percent reduction in the risk of colorectal cancer over a 10-year period was observed among those who were invited to receive colonoscopies. However, the reduction for the risk of death due to colorectal cancer in this same group was found to be “not significant” by researchers.

The study noted that these results differ from previous estimates that have associated colonoscopies with a 40 percent to 69 percent drop in the risk of colorectal cancer and a 29 percent to 88 percent drop in the risk of death.

Researchers from the NordICC trial wrote that the results were “both surprising and disappointing.”

They cited several reasons for why the risk reductions offered by colonoscopies were so low in their trial, including the lower turnout among those invited to receive the screening — 42 percent. When the estimates were based on only those who were invited to receive colonoscopies the reduction risks for colorectal cancer and deaths rose by 31 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Colon cancers are generally believed to be slow-growing and the five-year survival rate for cases that are detected before the disease spreads throughout the body is 91 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

Current medical guidance advises that people begin getting colonoscopies at age 45, though some should start at a younger age if they have certain diseases like Crohn’s or if colon cancer runs in their family. If initial colonoscopies do not detect signs of cancer, then most people are advised to get screened every 10 years.

If the results of this trial truly reflected the real-world efficacy of colonoscopies, researchers said other colorectal cancer screening methods could be more justifiable, like a fecal immunochemical test, which tests for hidden blood in stools that could be early signs of cancer.

However, the researchers concluded that a larger degree of high-quality colonoscopies should still result in greater reductions in colorectal cancers and related deaths.

Comments / 18

The Brockster
1d ago

My colonoscopy saved my life as they were able to detect and eventually remove a growing cancer before it became terminal.

Reply
5
Joan Conway
2d ago

I don't know for sure but decades ago I saw the greatly increase in screening for hormones that cause hot flashes in pot menopause women at the Prentice Hospital in Chicago and their own medication to control it. After reading the warnings I stopped taking hot flashes pills, when the nurses were still on them. A few years later the FDA pulled the medication for causing breast cancer.Then about a decade ago the optometrist began screening for HPB in the eyes. After waiting a ridiculous long time in an ice cold office and viewing all the new devices and equipment I went home. While I was on the CTA I received a call from the doctor to come back. She was mad I left and very coercive. I said "no". I couldn't believe the space the Department gave to screening dozens of patients.I still live with fear of not going back for more eye screening, but I now take Metformin. I monitor my blood and never have HBP as medically described.Beware of greedy medical practices from experts.

Reply(1)
4
Vincent Venturella
2d ago

The problem ? The test is a procedure that is also a treatment. Patients would benefit from getting one tremendously. It's the nature of colon polyps and conversion of simple adenoma to carcinoma. That once unleashed causes metastatic disease that will kill you. It is the gold standard in preventing and treating early lesions that are not yet cancer. You can tell people this, and they remain clueless and reluctant.

Reply(3)
3
Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin could increase survival in cancer

Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonoscopies#American Cancer Society#Europe#Diseases#Linus Colorectal Cancer#General Health#Nordic European
MedicalXpress

Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed

On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
CANCER
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hill

The Hill

722K+
Followers
84K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy