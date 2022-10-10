Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Aging Well: Bridge builds brain benefits
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Whether you engage in a weekly game of bridge with friends, or compete in tournaments to earn masterpoints, playing the game pays off “in spades” when it comes to maintaining and even improving cognitive health.
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
tysonsreporter.com
An urgent care clinic for pets is on its way to Tysons West
Tysons’ gradually expanding network of health care services will soon include a new option for pets. PetMedic Urgent Care, a small but growing franchise based in Massachusetts, will open its first location in the D.C. area at Tysons West (1495 Cornerside Blvd) next year, the company announced yesterday (Tuesday).
NBC Washington
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alxnow.com
Massachusetts-based bakery coming to Old Town
An Old Town office building slated for an overhaul could be getting a bakery as part of that revitalization, Washington Business Journal first reported. Tatte Bakery & Cafe has leased space at 515 King Street, the office building in Old Town with the giant clock on the side of the building. Tatte Bakery & Cafe is a small chain based out of Massachusetts with several locations in D.C. The Alexandria location will be the second Northern Virginia location after one in neighboring Arlington.
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Centreville Man Charged in Fairfax Hit-and-Run — “City of Fairfax Police arrested a 34-year-old Centreville man for driving away from a multi-car crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the weekly crime report. Responding around 1:03 p.m for the report of a crash, officers found two vehicles that had sustained significant damage at Main Street and Judicial Drive.” [Patch]
tysonsreporter.com
Vertical Rock bouldering gym with coffee shop opens in Tysons
Like any cliff worth ascending, bringing the first indoor rock climbing gym to Tysons required perseverance, patience and a little faith in the process. Once expected to launch in December, Vertical Rock Climbing and Fitness Center had a soft opening this weekend. After 10 months of supply chain and permitting delays, it welcomed founding members only on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) before expanding to all patrons yesterday (Monday).
theburn.com
Hotel, daycare latest tenants coming to Loudoun’s Kincora development
A 136-room hotel and a daycare center are the newest tenants to sign on at the slowly growing Kincora development in Loudoun County. The two new businesses will be coming to parcels of land next door to the Wawa convenience store that opened this past April. So far, the brand...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC12
Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports
Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers. The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A 1933 Falls Church Home with Antique Charm
The Colonial-style home makes an impression with white columns, crown molding, and other little details that give the place character. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with a new build, there’s something about the way historic homes can embody the character of their time period that really makes them stand out – particularly in a region as rich in history as Northern Virginia. 3059 Cedarwood Lane in Falls Church is a prime example: This cozy and historic single-family home was built in 1933 in the Colonial style, and even to this day the house is chock-full of intricate design details that offer a nod to the building’s past. Details like hand-carved ceiling trimmings and white columns add a sense of history and character to every room.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
theburn.com
Paris Baguette actively seeking locations in Loudoun
Exciting news for fans of the Paris Baguette restaurant chain. The Burn has confirmed that they are actively seeking locations in Loudoun County. Several locations are reportedly being considered including in Sterling and in Ashburn, but we are also told that nothing is finalized yet and viable locations are still being sought.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince William County to hold ‘take back’ for unwanted prescription drugs
If you have unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications, you can safely dispose of them in the Prince William County drug "take back" later this month.
ffxnow.com
New Lorton Community Center is now open, joining renovated library and park
The doors of the $18 million Lorton Community Center are now open, ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for this coming weekend. The 30,000-square-foot facility on Richmond Highway is combined with a renovated and expanded Lorton Library as well as the new 1.7-acre Lorton Park. The community center features a...
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Bus Services from NYC to Washington DC
While it might be tempting to hop on a flight between New York City and Washington DC, there are just 226 miles between these showstopping cities. For a fast and affordable transport option, the bus is best. Taking the bus might not be the most glamorous way to travel between...
For three weeks in October, the snipers terrorized the region
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett will share those previously untold accounts from people tasked with protecting Central Virginia and who helped crack this case.
Comments / 0