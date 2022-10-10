Read full article on original website
NY Replacement Plates, Not Free for Everyone! What About You?
What's the deal with your license plate? They look great when they are brand new, all shiny and clean. After a short time some of the New York plates start to fall apart as the colorful coating begins to peel off. Now the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles...
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
DMV offering New York state drivers free peeling license plate replacements
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder is reminding New York drivers that they can replace their license plate if it is peeling, free of charge.
YS: More communities having issues with Amazon deliveries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lori Horning said she’s had about seven or eight Amazon deliveries canceled. She wants her stuff and is reconsidering her prime subscription. “If I’m paying that money to have things delivered, then I expect them to be delivered. If they told me it was going to be a week when I […]
Massive Lottery Jackpots In New York State
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Someone has to win, right? Why not you? Whether...
Is your New York license plate peeling? Here is how you can replace it for free
The NYS DMV Commissioner has issued a reminder to vehicle owners that peeling license plates can be replaced for free.
Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)
Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For 'Unprovoked' Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
No Dogs Fault After Attacks on Humans in New York State
It is not the dog's fault if it bites someone. If you have a dog and it bites someone, the dog will not be at fault. In fact, New York State law is very clear on who is at fault when a dog bites or attacks someone. We reviewed the...
3 Upstate NY Cities Named Most Neighborly In the Nation! Here's Top 25!
Time for some New York pride! It's official! We have some of the 'Most Neighborly' cities in the Nation! As a matter of fact NY has 3 cities in the Top 25, 2 in the Top 10 and one city in NY sits at #1!. Before you look at the...
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York's Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
These Critters In NY Want to Invade Your Home This Winter! Gross!
We have been pretty fortunate so far with a mild Fall season. Temperatures around the Capital Region over the next 7 days will be averaging in the mid-sixties. When that changes, and it will, everyone will want to be in-doors. The list of house guests could range from creepy insects to cagey rodents .
Rape, arson, stalking, strangulation: 259 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 67.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
Tax relief checks being mailed to New Yorkers
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that it has started to mail additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers.
The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State
There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
State Police: Two individuals arrested for stealing vehicles
Two individuals were arrested this past Friday morning after they stole vehicles, according to a New York State Police report. The first vehicle, driven by Ejarias J. Burgin, 20 of Camillus, was observed by a state trooper after he was seen speeding near Hoxie Gorge in the Town of Cortlandville.
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
