Menlo Park, CA

SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further

The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'

With feedback from the state on its draft housing plan weeks away, the Atherton City Council hosted a community meeting on the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to gather feedback from residents and get more details on what's to come in the process. Some residents urged the town to devise a Plan B now, others expressed fears about the town changing if multifamily housing is built and a former mayor even dared the officials to go denser in their plans.
Editorial: Betsy Nash for Menlo Park District 4

On the Nov. 8 ballot, only residents of Menlo Park's District 4, which includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will have the chance to vote for a representative on the City Council. First-term incumbent Betsy Nash is facing some familiar competition in Peter Ohtaki, the former two-term council member she unseated in 2018.
Disposable foodware rules go into effect

New rules aimed at reducing waste approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in February went into effect at the start of this month. The new county ordinance affects all unincorporated areas and bans all disposable foodware made from traditional, petroleum-based plastic. The rules also prohibit any products...
Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer

Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
Five candidates seek seats on Woodside Elementary's school board

The race to fill three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District Board of Trustees looks a little different this year, with three of the five candidates running together as a slate. Incumbent Jenny Hayden has teamed up with Brett Westervelt and Amanda Peiffer, while candidates Rick Yost and William Dunn are running individual campaigns.
Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council

Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
Five face off for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council

Planning for an unprecedented amount of housing, wildfire risk and tensions between some residents and town staff have been dominating politics in Portola Valley recently. Five people will be vying for three seats on the Town Council in Portola Valley on Nov. 8: Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and technology consultant Dale Pfau.
Felony Guilty Plea Against Contra Costa County Yacht Dealer for Over $1 Million Tax Evasion Scheme

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced securing a guilty plea against a Richmond business owner for defrauding the state of California of over $1.3 million through tax evasion. Over the course of three years, Deborah Reynolds consistently withheld sales tax from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) in revenue generated through her yacht sales and leasing companies located in Richmond and Oakland. Reynolds pleaded guilty in Contra Costa County Superior Court to felony sales tax evasion and felony grand theft.
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
