FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'
With feedback from the state on its draft housing plan weeks away, the Atherton City Council hosted a community meeting on the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to gather feedback from residents and get more details on what's to come in the process. Some residents urged the town to devise a Plan B now, others expressed fears about the town changing if multifamily housing is built and a former mayor even dared the officials to go denser in their plans.
Prop 30: Why mayors of SJ, Oakland and Newsom are on opposite sides of the EV ballot measure
San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo is the latest local politician to speak out on in favor of Proposition 30, measure aimed to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. The move - pitting many others in the Democratic Party against Governor Newsom who opposes it.
Candidate courts real estate, tech donors in East Palo Alto City Council race
In East Palo Alto's City Council race, candidate Mark Dinan has received a large backing from real estate agents and tech workers, netting $22,579 in donations, according to campaign finance disclosures filed with the state Fair Political Practices Commission. The fundraising is in stark contrast to the other six candidates...
Editorial: Betsy Nash for Menlo Park District 4
On the Nov. 8 ballot, only residents of Menlo Park's District 4, which includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will have the chance to vote for a representative on the City Council. First-term incumbent Betsy Nash is facing some familiar competition in Peter Ohtaki, the former two-term council member she unseated in 2018.
Incumbent and retired attorney vie for a spot on Woodside fire district board
Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for one open full term seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. A second, short term board seat will be automatically filled by appointed incumbent Randy Holthaus, who is running uncontested. Woodside Fire Protection...
Both sides debate Menlo Park's Measure V and the future of the Flood School housing at Almanac virtual forum
Representatives from both sides of the debate on Measure V, a ballot initiative facing Menlo Park voters in November, spoke at a forum hosted by the Almanac Thursday, Oct. 6 to make their case for and against the measure. The proponents of Measure V were represented by Nicole Chessari, lawyer...
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisors to hold emergency hearing on mayor's resignation letter 'scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO - The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
SFist
Newly Proposed Rezoning Could See 34,000 New Housing Units Come to SF’s Western Neighborhoods
The SF Planning Department recently released another reworked draft of its updated, state-mandated “housing element,” which proposes rezoning parts of the city to accommodate 34,000 additional housing units — a big jump from the 22,000 units previously outlined. San Francisco planners have been tasked by the state...
New state law allows schools to build housing: What this means for the Flood School site in Menlo Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2295 into law on Sept. 28, allowing school districts to build teacher housing on land they own. What does that means for future housing prospects at the Flood School site in Menlo Park, and what does this mean for the citywide ballot initiative this November?
Half Moon Bay Review
Disposable foodware rules go into effect
New rules aimed at reducing waste approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in February went into effect at the start of this month. The new county ordinance affects all unincorporated areas and bans all disposable foodware made from traditional, petroleum-based plastic. The rules also prohibit any products...
Campaign finance roundup: Measure V is the most expensive local race
With just a month until Election Day, proponents and opponents of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races have filed campaign finance reports. The most recent filings were due on Sept. 29 for a period that covers July 1 through Sept. 24, with disclosure documents showing massive spending to defeat Measure V.
Community briefs: St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival is back, new school opens in EPA and more
La Scuola International School celebrates grand opening of East Palo Alto campus. La Scuola International School, a pre-K through eighth grade language immersion school celebrated the opening of its Silicon Valley location, in East Palo Alto, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 29. This is the third campus in...
Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer
Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
Five candidates seek seats on Woodside Elementary's school board
The race to fill three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District Board of Trustees looks a little different this year, with three of the five candidates running together as a slate. Incumbent Jenny Hayden has teamed up with Brett Westervelt and Amanda Peiffer, while candidates Rick Yost and William Dunn are running individual campaigns.
Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council
Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
Five face off for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council
Planning for an unprecedented amount of housing, wildfire risk and tensions between some residents and town staff have been dominating politics in Portola Valley recently. Five people will be vying for three seats on the Town Council in Portola Valley on Nov. 8: Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and technology consultant Dale Pfau.
eastcountytoday.net
Felony Guilty Plea Against Contra Costa County Yacht Dealer for Over $1 Million Tax Evasion Scheme
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced securing a guilty plea against a Richmond business owner for defrauding the state of California of over $1.3 million through tax evasion. Over the course of three years, Deborah Reynolds consistently withheld sales tax from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) in revenue generated through her yacht sales and leasing companies located in Richmond and Oakland. Reynolds pleaded guilty in Contra Costa County Superior Court to felony sales tax evasion and felony grand theft.
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him
The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
TheAlmanac
